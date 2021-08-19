WATCH NOW: Ballad treating 300 COVID-19 inpatients, bracing for up to 500

“Our modeling shows us getting to 300 COVID inpatients by the end of next week, and we could get beyond 500 patients at some point in the next two to three weeks,” Deaton said. “Based on what we’re seeing, the delta variant is pretty widespread — across the Southeast something like 95% of the cases we’re seeing are the delta variant. It’s more aggressive, more contagious and spreads much quicker that what we saw before. Within the next 30 days, it is really important that we continue to focus on capacity, and that’s why we’re looking for help from the outside, particularly the National Guard.”