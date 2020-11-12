Watch Now: Ballad says region is at a 'crisis point'

Based on testing, that growth isn’t likely to decline anytime soon.

“Our [testing] positivity rate continues to remain very high,” Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said. “Our positivity rate is 16%, which is much higher than the state of Tennessee’s seven-day positivity [12.4%] and much higher than the state of Virginia [6.2%].”

Case growth slows exponentially when the positivity rate reaches 5% or less.

“We had our highest number of inpatient cases Tuesday with 217. Today, we have that same number in house, but it is not the same 217 patients,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “We had over 30 discharges. We’re discharging patients, but we’re filling right back up. … It’s also worth noting that 20% of all our hospitalized patients are hospitalized because of COVID-19.”

More than 93% of the system’s dedicated COVID beds and 96% of its intensive care beds were occupied Wednesday.

In addition, 281 Ballad employees are either in isolation or quarantined due to testing positive for the virus or having symptoms, Swift said.