Watch Now: Ballad says region is at a 'crisis point'

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Escalating COVID-19 cases and deaths have brought this region to a “crisis point,” a Ballad Health official said Wednesday.
Claire Marr, Ballad’s clinical value improvement coordinator and a registered nurse, discussed the death of her 97-year-old grandmother as it relates to a seemingly indifferent public response to continuous calls for mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Her comments came during Ballad’s weekly media update.
Marr lost her grandmother, Britta Miller, in April. Miller was a World War II veteran, college graduate at a time many women didn’t attend college, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
“She was more than high risk. She was more than high comorbidities. She was more than a statistic,” Marr said of Miller. “The caregivers at her assisted living facility did their best but still infected her. She developed pneumonia, tested positive for COVID and died. We didn’t get to say our last words. We didn’t get to take pictures holding hands. We didn’t get to have a funeral. COVID took her life and took those things from us as well.”
Every death due to the virus is more than a data point, it represents a grieving family, Marr said. She is determined to follow her grandmother’s example of making a difference.
Marr and other health system officials continued to stress wearing face coverings in public, social distancing, hand hygiene and limiting unnecessary trips to help reduce exposure to a virus that has claimed 530 lives across this region and sickened nearly 30,000 since March.
There were 63 more area deaths during the past seven days and 190 COVID deaths in the past month, according to state health department figures.
“Do not dismiss this virus; do not dismiss these deaths,” Marr said. “If you are not concerned with your own personal risk, I ask you to think of those in your life of advanced age, who are high risk with comorbid conditions. If you’re not thinking of them, think of health care workers, essential workers, our educators.”
A new White House report shows Tennessee ranks fifth in the U.S. for deaths per 100,000 people and is adding new cases at a rate that is 62% higher than the rest of the nation. Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport rank among the highest in the state for case spread.
Case counts in Southwest Virginia are also rising sharply, which Tuesday drew concern from Gov. Ralph Northam and his state task force.
More than 9,700 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed over the past four weeks across Ballad’s Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area. Over the 10 days, the typical time period an individual is contagious with the virus, more than 3,800 new cases were diagnosed.
Based on testing, that growth isn’t likely to decline anytime soon.
“Our [testing] positivity rate continues to remain very high,” Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said. “Our positivity rate is 16%, which is much higher than the state of Tennessee’s seven-day positivity [12.4%] and much higher than the state of Virginia [6.2%].”
Case growth slows exponentially when the positivity rate reaches 5% or less.
“We had our highest number of inpatient cases Tuesday with 217. Today, we have that same number in house, but it is not the same 217 patients,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “We had over 30 discharges. We’re discharging patients, but we’re filling right back up. … It’s also worth noting that 20% of all our hospitalized patients are hospitalized because of COVID-19.”
More than 93% of the system’s dedicated COVID beds and 96% of its intensive care beds were occupied Wednesday.
In addition, 281 Ballad employees are either in isolation or quarantined due to testing positive for the virus or having symptoms, Swift said.
“I know there are people that think we’re being dramatic and alarmist. We’re here to say that we’re not,” Swift said. “Simply put, numbers and data don’t lie. Anyone who thinks the pandemic is being exaggerated for some imagined game has never had to contemplate whether it’s time to set up tents in hospital parking lots because our waiting rooms are becoming overrun. You’ve never had to sit at this table and consider what we should do if we run out of morgue space.”
Asked by a reporter, Swift said Ballad has discussed the potential for using tents to help keep patients and caregivers socially distant.
“We all saw that situation unfold in cities around the country and the world. … People were receiving care in stadiums, parking lots and thought it could not happen here. Let me be clear, it absolutely can,” Swift said.
Marr said what happens next is up to the public.
“You have the power to choose,” Marr said. “Stop, think and ask yourself, ‘Am I doing my part?’”
