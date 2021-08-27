WATCH NOW: Ballad: Rise in COVID cases in children ‘concerning’

Ballad CEO Alan Levine talks about the rise in pediatric COVID cases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Some of the region’s sharpest increases of new cases of COVID-19 are among children younger than 18.

This week, 43% of the positive cases diagnosed at Ballad Health facilities were younger than 18, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Wednesday during the system’s weekly media briefing. That is up from 35% last week.

“That is very concerning,” Deaton said. “More and more children are getting affected and infected by this pandemic. With that we have nine pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital. We had three last week.”

The increases are blamed on the delta variant, which is much more contagious than the original virus or previous variants.

Ballad Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said the health system is assessing short-term and potential long-term implications.

“Every day we look at the total positive cases — about 340 [Tuesday] and looking at what percentage of those are children under 18. About 43% were below 18. Not all of those kids that are positive will necessarily be sick,” Levine said.