WATCH NOW: Ballad: Rise in COVID cases in children ‘concerning’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Some of the region’s sharpest increases of new cases of COVID-19 are among children younger than 18.
This week, 43% of the positive cases diagnosed at Ballad Health facilities were younger than 18, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Wednesday during the system’s weekly media briefing. That is up from 35% last week.
“That is very concerning,” Deaton said. “More and more children are getting affected and infected by this pandemic. With that we have nine pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital. We had three last week.”
The increases are blamed on the delta variant, which is much more contagious than the original virus or previous variants.
Ballad Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said the health system is assessing short-term and potential long-term implications.
“Every day we look at the total positive cases — about 340 [Tuesday] and looking at what percentage of those are children under 18. About 43% were below 18. Not all of those kids that are positive will necessarily be sick,” Levine said.
“Then what we look at is what’s happening in the ER, because that’s the place they show up is the ER,” Levine said. “Two weeks ago, we may have had 10 to 12 visits per day systemwide of children that were in the ER for COVID. Yesterday, that number was up to 33 — just with COVID. We are seeing a pretty significant and sustained increase in the number of children being seen in the ER. Some small percentage of those will end up being admitted.”
While most haven’t required hospitalization, system officials worry that could change.
“A week ago, we had three in the hospital with COVID, and now we have nine,” Levine said, including five in the intensive care unit. “Our pediatric intensive care capacity is 10 beds. We generally don’t have that many children in the pediatric intensive care unit so we staff for around five to seven. We’ve been working for several weeks to try and get additional contract labor so we can have some surge capacity in the event — what we anticipate — we have more kids who need a more intensive level of care.”
Presently, all pediatric COVID inpatients are at Niswonger’s Johnson City facility.
“With five kids in the pediatric intensive care unit, we’re starting to knock on the door of what our capacity is. This is important because we’re still in school; we’re still spreading in the schools,” Levine said. “The denominator — the total number of cases who are either exposed or a positive — many of whom may not have any symptoms at all — are still out there spreading it. … We want to make sure we have the capacity to take care of those children who do present either in the ER or as inpatients.”
Nationally, the number of cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C — a relatively rare childhood disease with links to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 — is increasing, Levine warned.
“Parents need to know what to look for [MIS-C]. The CDC website has signs and symptoms,” Levine said. “There are certain signs, you really need to bring them right to the emergency department. Children with MIS-C need to be treated in the hospital. It’s very treatable, but it’s also deadly if it’s not caught and treated.”
Deaton said children will continue to be a focus for the system as it navigates the pandemic.
“We will continue to advocate for children. We will encourage children to wear masks indoors, particularly when they are around other children and cannot socially distance,” Deaton said. “Evidence shows if everyone in the room is wearing a mask we greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19. We encourage children to wear a mask in school. If they’re of age, we encourage them to get a vaccine, if possible.”
