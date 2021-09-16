Watch Now: Ballad: COVID-19 cases take slight dip among adults in the region

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 17 new deaths Wednesday across Northeast Tennessee. There were 49 regionwide across the previous seven days.

“We have peaks and valleys with this, and we see many times the peaks are being fueled by people that are not vaccinated, and that does create increased admissions to the hospital,” Deaton said. “We don’t think 413 will be our highest number because we are seeing a steady number of positive cases across the region. Judging by the testing and the total number of cases we’re seeing, we expect we’ll go back up over 400 in the coming weeks.”

On Wednesday 92% of all hospitalized COVID patients, 98% of those in intensive care units and 97% being treated on a ventilator were not vaccinated for the virus. Additionally 58% of patents were between the ages of 40 and 69 with the average age of unvaccinated patients at 59, and the average age of vaccinated patients with breakthrough cases was age 72.

Ballad has reduced its forecast for the remainder of this month, projecting between 351 and 532 inpatients by the end of next week instead of 600 and between 369 and 557 by the end of September.