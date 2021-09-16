Watch Now: Ballad: COVID-19 cases take slight dip among adults in the region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The rate of area adults hospitalized with COVID-19 has declined slightly following a record-breaking week, while the number of pediatric inpatients has plummeted.
On Wednesday, Ballad Health was treating 396 inpatients for the novel coronavirus, with 104 in intensive care units and 79 of them — 75% — on ventilators. Those totals are down from Monday’s record of 112 in ICUs and 84 on ventilators and the Sept. 8 peak of 413 inpatients, system officials said during their weekly media briefing.
Ballad reported 53 new COVID-positive admissions compared to 48 discharges Wednesday. It reported 43 admissions Tuesday and 48 Monday compared to between 45 and 60 each day last week.
The adult inpatient rate has hovered at or above 400 for more than a week, considerably higher than the previous record of 361 established in January during the winter surge.
An additional 259 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are being treated at home, also down compared to recent days, while 24 inpatients exhibited COVID-like symptoms and are awaiting test results.
“We have seen a leveling off of inpatients, but, unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in deaths,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “This past weekend, we saw 23 [COVID] deaths, and that was the highest number of COVID deaths for one weekend.”
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 17 new deaths Wednesday across Northeast Tennessee. There were 49 regionwide across the previous seven days.
“We have peaks and valleys with this, and we see many times the peaks are being fueled by people that are not vaccinated, and that does create increased admissions to the hospital,” Deaton said. “We don’t think 413 will be our highest number because we are seeing a steady number of positive cases across the region. Judging by the testing and the total number of cases we’re seeing, we expect we’ll go back up over 400 in the coming weeks.”
On Wednesday 92% of all hospitalized COVID patients, 98% of those in intensive care units and 97% being treated on a ventilator were not vaccinated for the virus. Additionally 58% of patents were between the ages of 40 and 69 with the average age of unvaccinated patients at 59, and the average age of vaccinated patients with breakthrough cases was age 72.
Ballad has reduced its forecast for the remainder of this month, projecting between 351 and 532 inpatients by the end of next week instead of 600 and between 369 and 557 by the end of September.
“Our modeling is usually done two to three weeks out. We do expect to see that inpatient number continue to grow over the next two weeks. I will say, we are starting to see some leveling out in other parts of Virginia, where they do have mask mandates,” Deaton said.
Much of the expectation that hospitalizations will keep rising is based on three factors: over 8,000 new cases were diagnosed last week across Ballad Health’s service area, a seven-day testing positivity rate of 22.3% — the highest average during the present surge — and six in 10 residents remain unvaccinated against the virus.
Tennessee’s average testing positivity rate is 19.2% at a time when state hospitals say they are running out of spaces to treat patients. Nearly 3,600 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 with more than 1,000 in ICUs, according to the state Department of Health. Statewide only 117 of over 2,000 Tennessee ICU beds — 6% — were available Wednesday.
By contrast, the positivity rate is 10% in Virginia, where more than 2,150 patients are hospitalized with over 500 in ICUs and 352 on ventilators. Over 400 ICU beds are available statewide.
On Wednesday, 40.5% of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were fully vaccinated compared to 43.2% statewide in Tennessee and 58% statewide in Virginia.
Pediatric cases
During the past two weeks, the Tennessee Department of Health reported more than 2,500 new COVID cases in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties among school-age children between the ages of 5 and 18. That is about 33% of 7,700 active cases reported in those same counties.
However, that hasn’t translated into widespread hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, Ballad reported one pediatric patient at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, down from seven Tuesday.
No children were included in Ballad’s Safer at Home monitoring program.
“Pediatric cases are going to respond well. If they’re sick enough to be hospitalized, some of them have been with us for several days, but we’ve also been able to treat those patients and get them back home,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said in response to a question about the decline in cases.
“Of the cases Ballad diagnoses, the cases tested through us, it ranges from 20% to 40% pediatric,” Swift said. “That has come down over the past week to about 15% of our daily positives are pediatric.”
Pediatric patients typically present — much like adults — between three and 10 days after getting infected, depending on their risk factors, Swift said.
“Hospitalizations have been the same way. Some we’ve been able to stabilize in a couple of days, and we’ve had a couple that have been with us 44 days,” Swift said. “COVID is very specific to the individual. Some people can have an extremely mild illness, some people can have GI [gastro-intestinal] symptoms, and some have respiratory symptoms.”
Sharp rise in Virginia cases
Newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 are up 41% Wednesday across 10 Southwest Virginia counties and two cities, compared to the first week of September, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
More than 1,700 new cases were diagnosed during the past week compared to about 1,200 the prior week.
Washington County has 263 new cases this week, compared to 231, and Tazewell County has 209 compared to 178. Buchanan County rose from 27 cases last week to 114 this week, and Lee County went from 97 cases to 167.
Additionally, testing positivity rose in all but one Southwest Virginia locality with Wythe County reporting 23.1% positivity, Washington County at 20%, Scott and Smyth both above 19%.
By contrast, new cases rose less than 5% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, compared to the first week of the month with nearly 4,600 new cases compared to nearly 4,400 last week. Sullivan County logged 1,080 new cases this week; Washington County had 740 and Greene County 695, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The state reported almost 7,800 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
