Watch Now: Ballad begins intensive effort to meet mandate

“It’s devastating. Either way, it’s devastating. If you do this and lose even 3%-5% of your nurses, that’s going to have a major effect — we already have a shortage and people feel it,” Levine said.

Ballad is already dealing with a widespread nursing shortage.

“These people — whether they’re vaccinated or not — are heroes. They have worked their tails off for almost two years to take care of our region,” Levine said. “Thinking they have strongly held beliefs and have to walk away from their jobs after taking care of us, it’s a hard pill to swallow. I understand why people would be upset about that because I am.”

Less than 45% of all residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are fully vaccinated — making the health system’s challenge even greater.

While he didn’t go into specifics, Levine said a notable number of nurses are presently unvaccinated.

“We’ve looked at it by job category and how many people in a job category are not vaccinated, and there was a surprisingly high number of nurses that are not vaccinated. Most of our nurses are young women of child-bearing years, and that is a population we’ve been trying very hard to educate,” he said.