Watch Now: Ballad begins intensive effort to meet mandate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — After nearly two years of treating thousands sickened by COVID-19, Ballad Health System faces another daunting challenge — convincing 5,000 unvaccinated employees to comply with a new federal mandate since widespread resignations could greatly diminish this region’s health care.
System officials discussed the situation Friday during a media briefing held less than 24 hours after they notified their 15,000 employees of their intention to comply with a Nov. 4 mandate by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The federal mandate will require all employees of all health care systems receiving funding from those federal programs to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by Jan. 4.
Failure to comply would result in large fines and, ultimately, in the loss of government coverage. Medicare and Medicaid patients comprise about 70% of Ballad’s payer mix.
About 63% of Ballad’s workforce is vaccinated while about 95% of the region’s physicians are vaccinated.
“We’re trying to do sensitivity analysis to try to determine what it might look like depending on what type of response we see in each job category. If it’s folks in back-office functions, we would react to that very differently than if we have a disproportionate number of nurses and clinicians,” Ballad President and CEO Alan Levine said in response to a reporter’s question. “Hopefully, we’ll get a better sense in early December what it will look like because the first shot is due Dec. 5. That will give us a month to figure out what is this actually going to look like.
“It’s devastating. Either way, it’s devastating. If you do this and lose even 3%-5% of your nurses, that’s going to have a major effect — we already have a shortage and people feel it,” Levine said.
Ballad is already dealing with a widespread nursing shortage.
“These people — whether they’re vaccinated or not — are heroes. They have worked their tails off for almost two years to take care of our region,” Levine said. “Thinking they have strongly held beliefs and have to walk away from their jobs after taking care of us, it’s a hard pill to swallow. I understand why people would be upset about that because I am.”
Less than 45% of all residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are fully vaccinated — making the health system’s challenge even greater.
While he didn’t go into specifics, Levine said a notable number of nurses are presently unvaccinated.
“We’ve looked at it by job category and how many people in a job category are not vaccinated, and there was a surprisingly high number of nurses that are not vaccinated. Most of our nurses are young women of child-bearing years, and that is a population we’ve been trying very hard to educate,” he said.
“I don’t want to speculate, but we also want to be responsible in our planning. With 400 contract nurses within our system, it’s a grave concern to think that we may lose some and have to continue to find contract nurses when they’re not out there,” Levine said.
Last year, Ballad spent $100 million on contract labor.
Levine on Friday reiterated his hope that all will choose to take the vaccine and continue working while conceding some may not.
Employees can opt out for medical or religious reasons, Levine said, adding that will be primarily on the honor system.
“This has never been done. The federal government has never historically implemented a nationwide mandate like this. Arguably, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has the authority to do what they’re doing through the Medicare conditions of participation,” he said, adding he disagrees with the federal “one-size-fits-all” approach because it carries greater potential to be harmful in rural areas where health systems already struggle to recruit and retain employees.
Asked about the lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Missouri challenging the CMS mandate, Levine said he believes the federal agency has the authority to impose the mandate.
For those still undecided, Ballad is putting its resources into providing information.
“We created a whole clinical team to answer questions. My guess is, now that it’s required, people will ask even more questions about it so they have a comfort level before they make a decision to walk away from their jobs. We’re dedicating a team of clinicians to answer their questions. For women who are in active pregnancy, we will permit them to defer as long as they consult with their OB-GYN,” Levine said. “We’ve done everything we can do to respect people’s choices while we also have a fiduciary responsibility to comply with the law.”
Ballad initiated efforts Friday to help unvaccinated employees comply.
“It’s taken a lot of planning very quickly, and it’s going to be an intense effort,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s director of infection prevention, said in responding to a question. “I know some facilities had a town hall as early as this morning talking to managers. There are tool kits to help answer those frequently asked questions. We are quickly standing up our hospital PODs [points of distribution] so we’re making this as easy as possible. We want to be able to offer this vaccine where they’re at so they can get their vaccine, get back to work and staff will be there to answer their questions.”
