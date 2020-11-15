Watch Now: Area high school bands, cheerleaders adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

“The band definitely brings help with school spirt,” Johnson said. “I have friends on the band and I know how much they wanted to be involved with road games and competitions, but they’ve tried to power through.

“This whole year seems almost like a movie. I’ve been staying busy with work, school and cheering on two teams.”

Hare, the East principal, qualifies as the biggest cheerleader at his school. The former baseball star for the Patriots described the anguish of having to tell band members that road trips to football games and competitions were out of the question.

“It breaks my heart that these children are missing out on so many school traditions, but they’ve accepted where we are now as a society,” said Hare, a 1994 East graduate.

He added that he and his staff have worked to provide students with lifelong memories by improvising events such as class night, prom and graduation ceremony.

“Things may look a little different, but we’re trying to give them capstone moments in our building,” Hare said. “The class of 2021 has been forced to make a lot of sacrifices.”

As an athlete and student at East, Hare said he gained motivation and memories from the school band.