WATCH NOW: Appalachian Regional Commission talks broadband, tourism, cooperation

A trained workforce is also vital to the region’s prosperity, Northam said.

“We’ve heard from some of the educational programs supported by ARC, and when we talk about bringing businesses and helping businesses grow in Appalachia, it’s important to have a talented workforce, so that will be important as we move forward as well,” Northam said.

The Appalachian region includes 25 million people, Manchin said, that have a stronger voice when its leaders cooperate.

“We have 13 strong governors, and I think they’re a powerful voice for the Appalachian region and, working together, I think we can actually transform our Appalachian region, and bring the parity. That is our mission: to bring parity to the Appalachian region through innovation, partnerships, working together, so we look forward to the work in front of us,” she said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he recognizes the importance that tourism plays in small towns like St. Paul.