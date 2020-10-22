Watch Now: Adoptive father and ex-husband discusses Bristol family’s hopeful months before tragedy

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The final months of Kristina Robinson and Gabrielle Kennedy’s lives had been full of a startling new hope, Jesse Kennedy said Wednesday, sitting on a kitchen stool riddled with bullet holes inside 816 Trammell Road.
Late morning sunlight streamed into the living room and kitchen as Kennedy — Kristina’s ex-husband and Gabrielle’s adoptive father — shared how things had begun looking up for his family.
That summer, Gabrielle had told Kristina about how Michael Robinson, Kristina’s husband, had repeatedly abused her, Jesse said. Kristina had gone to the police and gotten Michael barred from the Trammell Road house they shared. She started filing for divorce while law enforcement opened an investigation of the abuse allegations.
Even better, the visitation restrictions that Jesse said Michael had encouraged to prevent him from seeing Gabrielle and Cameron, his 12-year-old son with Kristina, were suddenly tossed out the window. The four of them could see each other whenever they felt like it.
They saw each other a lot. Jesse enjoyed co-parenting with Kristina, he said. The ex-spouses took their children — known as Gabby and Cam — out to dinner together each week. They went on camping trips. They turned ordinary house chores into bonding experiences.
Jesse said that he began to see just how much healing the family would need as the fuller picture of Michael’s abuse and controlling behavior emerged. But he was excited about pursuing that healing with them, he said.
“We were working together and getting over the most traumatic experience in our lives,” Jesse said. “We were operating more like a broken family should operate, for lack of a better word. … There was an openness that we hadn’t seen in eight plus years since [Michael] had been involved in their lives.”
Now, Jesse can’t stop thinking about front doors.
On Saturday, Michael Robinson broke into 816 Trammell Road, gunning down Kristina and Gabby with an assault rifle before using it to kill himself, according to police reports.
Jesse said the new deadbolt he had put in the house’s front door had held up under Michael’s attack. It was the large glass oval in the center that had shattered in a spray of bullets and allowed Kristina’s estranged husband to enter. A sheet of plastic covered the gaping hole where the glass had been.
“It was ridiculous how easy it was, and we didn’t see it coming. I didn’t,” Jesse said, his voice flat. “And now I drive down the road and look at houses and say, ‘Right there’s one. Right there’s one.’”
He was talking about front doors with glass centers.
“I’ll never have a door like that again,” Jesse said.
NEW HOPE
Jesse Kennedy, 41, said he used to work in law enforcement but now directs operations for Chaparral Buick GMC, a car dealership in Johnson City. He lives in Bristol, Tennessee, right near Tennessee High School.
He and Kristina dated on and off several times, he said. When they reconnected and began dating again after a long time apart, Kristina had a 2-year-old daughter named Gabrielle. Gabby’s biological father had left the picture shortly after her birth, Jesse said. He said he immediately became attached to the girl and eventually, once he and Kristina were married, they filed the paperwork to make him Gabby’s adoptive father.
“She was just a sweet child, she was a beautiful child,” he said. “She was a very playful, very smart young lady. And [she had] so much energy.”
On Sunday, June 21, 2020 — Father’s Day — Kristina called Jesse and said she needed to talk with him, he recalled. He thought she was going to ask for money.
Instead, he said, she shared something horrible: On a recent Saturday, Michael had had to work at the call center where he was employed, giving Kristina and Gabby a rare moment of alone time together, free from his constant surveillance. The girl told her mother that Michael had repeatedly abused her.
“She ... told me what the allegations and abuse were that detectives at Bristol Tennessee Police Department ... were investigating,” Jesse said. “And [she] was expecting me to not be supportive or say, ‘I told you so.’”
Jesse had indeed warned her, eight or nine years ago, he said. He said he and Kristina had been in the process of separating. When Kristina began seeing Michael Robinson, Jesse said he immediately investigated his spouse’s new lover. He found an ex-girlfriend who told him that Michael had a history of domestic violence, he said. The ex also told Jesse that Michael had remained in contact with her teenage daughter after he had been kicked out of her house.
“She felt like ... he was a predator, and he was dangerous,” Jesse recalled.
Jesse said he had told Kristina everything he discovered about Michael. Because they were separating, he said, Kristina had not believed him. She and Jesse divorced and agreed to have 50-50 custody of Gabby and Cam.
But once Kristina married Michael in 2014, Jesse said, he began to see less and less of his children. Eventually, he said, his visitations with Gabby became extremely limited. Jesse said he later learned from Kristina, Gabby and Cam that he wasn’t the only one being cut off: He said Michael also worked to drive wedges between them.
“[Michael] had convinced Gabby that she didn’t need to be with her brother, didn’t need to be with me, didn’t need to be with Kristina when they were [home] together,” Jesse said. “He kept them arguing with each other. It was a constant [effort] to keep that divide between them.”
Jesse said he also learned from the trio that Michael had tightly controlled their freedom outside the house. He said that Kristina, who worked at a loan agency called 1st Franklin Financial, squeezed visits to the tanning salon and smoking breaks — two activities she enjoyed — into her lunch breaks because Michael didn’t like her to arrive home even a few minutes late. Her new husband also accused her of looking at other men in restaurants and at sports games, Jesse said. And Michael monitored Kristina and Gabby’s phones: When Gabby reached out to Jesse, it was usually via a friend’s cell phone, he said.
Jesse said that when Kristina shared Gabby’s story of physical abuse by Michael, he didn’t tell his ex-wife anything about having been right. Instead, he said, he felt a rush of guilt — guilt that he hadn’t acted more on his suspicions, that he had stood back and told himself Kristina would reach out if anything “went awry.” He also felt deep anger toward Michael, he said.
He suggested that he and Kristina and the kids have dinner at Southern Craft, the barbecue restaurant, the next night. Kristina’s divorce paperwork had given her the house and barred Michael from entering, Jesse said, so dinner out was suddenly not a problem.
“We ... had a family discussion and looked at what we want to do in the future and how we want to do things and we want to get past this and we just want to come together and just hope for the best,” he said.
MOVING FORWARD
A flurry of good changes followed, Jesse said.
He said that Gabby immediately moved some of her stuff into his house, where she and Cam began spending time whenever they felt like it. Jesse helped Kristina remove the surveillance systems Michael had set up to monitor them in the Trammell Road house. He worked with Kristina’s dad to change all the house locks and install the new deadbolt on the front door. He changed the routers. He installed a new video surveillance system that alerted his phone about activity outside the house, in case Michael tried to come back, he said.
Meanwhile, the four of them — Jesse, Kristina, Gabby and Cam — did everything they could and wanted to do together, he said. All of them felt better, he said.
“Things were different, things were great, Gabby was happier, Kristina was extremely happy,” he said. “It was the first time she’d been able to go out in public and eat without getting in trouble for looking in the wrong direction or something.”
“We were living our best life at that particular point for four months,” Jesse added.
THE TRAGEDY
It didn’t last. The divorce had dragged through the summer and early fall — thanks to Michael’s repeated refusals to cooperate, Jesse said — as did the investigation into the allegations of his abuse of Gabby.
And then came the first full week of October, when a grand jury indicted Michael Robinson on multiple charges of child abuse. The following Thursday, Oct. 15, Bristol Tennessee police filed an arrest warrant for him. They sent it to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, which began looking for Michael, who was known to be living in the area at the time. By Friday, Jesse said, they still weren’t able to locate him.
Early Saturday morning, Jesse got an alert on his phone from the security system at 816 Trammell Road. He watched the video footage showing someone drive a car onto Kristina’s lawn and get out. It was Michael, he said. Michael started walking toward the house.
“And all I hear is rapid gunfire,” Jesse said.
Cam had been staying with Jesse that night, and Jesse said he told his son something vague about needing to go to work as he walked out of the house. Once outside, he said, he sprinted to his car and hit 75 miles per hour as he sped toward Kristina’s house.
“And as I’m coming over here I’m trying to call both numbers to let them know that he’s outside, to get somewhere and hide, get out of the house ... and I was going back and forth between the two phones and neither of them were answering,” he said.
When Jesse arrived, about 10 to 12 minutes later by his estimate, there were two police cars already outside the house. It appeared that Michael had made it inside. Jesse said he showed the police the surveillance video. They called for backup, he said, “because this guy had an assault weapon, we thought we had a hostage situation at the time.”
They soon realized there were no hostages.
THEY ARE NOT VICTIMS — THEY’RE HEROES
The house had been cleaned of most of the evidence from the catastrophe by Wednesday, but Jesse pointed out the bullet holes and indentions scattered across its various surfaces. He gestured toward one in the ceiling, from the bullet that Michael had used to kill himself, he said.
It was a house filled with decorations and signs designed to encourage: “blessed,” “HOME,” “DO NOT QUIT.” And in multiple parts of the kitchen and living room, the word “FAMILY.”
“She was a very loving woman,” Jesse said of Kristina, choking on his words a little. “She loved her kids more than anything in the world ... and would have done anything to protect them.”
And of Gabby: “Her statement to everybody — all of her friends, everybody — [was], ‘Walk the earth and leave footprints of love. That was Gabby’s statement. That was her whole model,” he said.
Jesse said he doesn’t want to think of either one of them as victims.
“[Kristina’s] not the victim. She and Gabby are not victims in this,” he said. “They stepped up and did what they needed to do to get out of it. So they are not victims — they’re heroes.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
