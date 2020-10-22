Watch Now: Adoptive father and ex-husband discusses Bristol family’s hopeful months before tragedy

And then came the first full week of October, when a grand jury indicted Michael Robinson on multiple charges of child abuse. The following Thursday, Oct. 15, Bristol Tennessee police filed an arrest warrant for him. They sent it to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, which began looking for Michael, who was known to be living in the area at the time. By Friday, Jesse said, they still weren’t able to locate him.

Early Saturday morning, Jesse got an alert on his phone from the security system at 816 Trammell Road. He watched the video footage showing someone drive a car onto Kristina’s lawn and get out. It was Michael, he said. Michael started walking toward the house.

“And all I hear is rapid gunfire,” Jesse said.

Cam had been staying with Jesse that night, and Jesse said he told his son something vague about needing to go to work as he walked out of the house. Once outside, he said, he sprinted to his car and hit 75 miles per hour as he sped toward Kristina’s house.

“And as I’m coming over here I’m trying to call both numbers to let them know that he’s outside, to get somewhere and hide, get out of the house ... and I was going back and forth between the two phones and neither of them were answering,” he said.