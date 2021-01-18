Watch Now: Abingdon woman makes clay keepsake ornaments

This past Christmas, Lester tried her hand at making a custom house ornament for her parents.

“The best gifts are those that are handcrafted and don’t come from big-box stores,” Lester said.

“I went to Hobby Lobby and bought a variety pack of clay and basically just read the directions. I had so much fun being creative and exploring the different colors of clay.”

When she posted her first clay houses on Facebook, she was overwhelmed by the number of responses she got.

“I’m getting orders left and right with about 25 ornaments to complete now,” Lester said.

Finding a space

With remote work on the increase due to COVID-19, there are more stay-at-home moms working from home these days.

Like many of those moms, Lester is finding a space to be creative, balancing the responsibilities of raising a family with a passion for letting her imagination roam.

“We all express creativity in different ways. For me, it’s working with my hands to mold the clay into something artistic,” said Lester, who believes her artsy nature is fueled from being around a family of artists.