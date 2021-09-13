WATCH NOW: Abingdon woman is longtime volunteer with Washington County Fair

During the early 2000s, Campbell took Blankenship under his wing, grooming her for a job that he hoped would one day be her responsibility.

She continued to work with Campbell for years, learning how to read contracts with entertainers.

Irene Meade, who has helped organize the fair for more than 50 years, said the event would never get off the ground without the help of many volunteers.

“Jennifer is one of those volunteers who works hard to make the fair successful each year. Volunteers don’t get paid — they dedicate their time and talents every day,” she said.

For Blankenship, volunteering is a no-brainer. There’s always something to contribute, she said.

“The county fair is more than just amusement rides and funnel cakes. It’s important we preserve the history of the fair. The older volunteers are the backbone — they’ve made it what it is today. But, it’s also important to take these young ideas and move forward and grow it,” she said.

A runner volunteer

Her first task as a young volunteer — and she still volunteers with it — was serving as a runner, transporting artists to and from the fairgrounds.