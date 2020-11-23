Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats

Daily care

Fostering senior dogs is a daily responsibility for Willey and her husband, Matt, who plays a vital role in caring for the dogs.

Fostering a miniature pinscher, several senior basset hounds and senior beagles, the couple spends about an hour each morning feeding and taking care of the needs of their 12 foster dogs. The couple also has the same routine in the evenings before tucking everyone into bed.

Understanding the history of the rescue animal helps people become better foster parents, she said.

The couple recently received a new dog that chose to sleep on the floor instead of using one of the many dog beds scattered through their house.

“He didn’t know what a dog bed was since he had lived outside all of his life and then, prior to coming to us, he was sleeping on a concrete floor at the shelter. It takes time for them to realize they get to sleep in a bed and they don’t have to gobble up their food because there will be more.”

Willey works from her home and spends a lot of the day working in front of a computer.