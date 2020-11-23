Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats

ABINGDON, Va. — It was a lucky day for a tortoiseshell cat that was brought to the Washington County C. C. Porter Animal Shelter about a year ago.
When Lena Wright, 34, heard that the cat had given birth to kittens that did not survive, she wanted to help.
The foster mom took the grieving cat to her home to nurture and comfort her.
“She was so sad. She wasn’t eating and obviously needed a little extra attention,” said Wright, who named the cat Goldie because of her distinct color.
While the cat recuperated in her home, Wright learned of neonatal kittens that had just arrived at the shelter.
Wright arranged for the tiny kittens that needed a mother to be given to Goldie, who accepted the newborns and raised the six kittens as if they were her own.
“She was so happy to have babies to love and take care of,” she said.
Wright said she’s always been a “cat” person, so it was easy for her to become a foster parent with Happy Tails Animal Rescue of Washington County three years ago.
Since then, the Abingdon resident has fostered hundreds of cats from kittens to seniors.
“I’m honored to take care of these animals,” said Wright. “It’s like I become a bridge for them, bringing them back to good health and helping them to find their forever families.
“A lot of people say they couldn’t foster the animals because they wouldn’t be able to let them go. But, letting them go is the best part because you know someone else is going to appreciate the work, effort and tears that went into getting the animals ready to be someone’s buddy for the rest of their lives.”
With more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, this may be the perfect time to open your home — and your heart — to shelter animals that needs help, said Loni Willey, 51, president of Happy Tails Animal Rescue, which serves the Washington County area.
She believes there is an increased interest in fostering animals, primarily because more people are sheltering in place and have more time to devote to having pets.
“We’ve had people reach out to us during the pandemic to see if they could help with fostering. It’s given families something positive to do together during these challenging times, and it helps provide love and critical care to homeless animals in need of a temporary home,” Willey said.
Saving animals
The early work of Happy Tails Animal Rescue started in 2003, with the nonprofit organization established as a 501 (c) (3) organization in 2010. Its mission is to prevent abuse, neglect, cruelty and unnecessary euthanasia of animals.
According to Willey, the organization has saved 15,311 homeless dogs and cats since its beginnings. It has rescued 900 cats and dogs just this year, and also provided emergency medical care and vaccinations to those in need.
About 80 percent of the animals the organization helps each year come directly from the C.C. Porter Animal Shelter in Abingdon. The Washington County shelter works closely with Happy Tails in finding the right placement for the shelter animals, such as adoption or rescue, and identifies when a dog or cat is stressed at the shelter or in need of medical care.
Sometimes, an animal may be overwhelmed at the shelter — they need a quieter place to decompress. Other times, it’s a longer-term foster.
“We had a dog from the shelter that had a broken leg. He needed surgery followed by special home care for about a month afterwards,” said Willey. “Fostering is fun and rewarding, but it’s sometimes hard to see animals in bad conditions or poor health.”
As space permits, the rescue also works with families in the community that may be in a special situation, such as an owner who died and there is no home for their pets.
Happy Tails currently has at least six local people who volunteer to foster dogs and cats on a regular basis.
“It’s amazing what fosters are willing to do,” she said. “You call them at midnight and ask them if they will take a box of kittens that was found on the side of the road. The answer is always ‘yes.’
“We can always use more fosters. There are times when we don’t need as many fosters and then there are times when we couldn’t have enough no matter how many volunteers we have.”
Guidelines
The guidelines for fostering animals are few, but important.
The animals need to be kept inside during their stay with a foster parent.
“There are no skills necessary to be a foster parent, Willey said. “Foster people come in all ages. You don’t have to have a certain type of house. You don’t need to be young and energetic. You can have a job outside the home.
Willey said money shouldn’t be a barrier to becoming a foster parent. Happy Tails is willing to provide food and other supplies, as needed.
“The rest is easy,” she said. “All you need to do is provide love and patience as the animals adjust to their new homes.”
Daily care
Fostering senior dogs is a daily responsibility for Willey and her husband, Matt, who plays a vital role in caring for the dogs.
Fostering a miniature pinscher, several senior basset hounds and senior beagles, the couple spends about an hour each morning feeding and taking care of the needs of their 12 foster dogs. The couple also has the same routine in the evenings before tucking everyone into bed.
Understanding the history of the rescue animal helps people become better foster parents, she said.
The couple recently received a new dog that chose to sleep on the floor instead of using one of the many dog beds scattered through their house.
“He didn’t know what a dog bed was since he had lived outside all of his life and then, prior to coming to us, he was sleeping on a concrete floor at the shelter. It takes time for them to realize they get to sleep in a bed and they don’t have to gobble up their food because there will be more.”
Willey works from her home and spends a lot of the day working in front of a computer.
“I often scoot some of the dog beds around my desk. I’ll sometimes look down and there will be four or five of the dogs asleep around me. All they want is to be close to you. They do not ask for anything more.”
On the road
The next step in fostering animals is finding forever homes.
One in five foster animals stays in Washington County.
“Sometimes a foster parent falls in love with their animal and decides it has already found its forever home,” Willey said.
Happy Tails Animal Rescue has strong partnerships with rescue programs in Washington, D.C., and the Richmond and Charlottesville, Virginia, areas that accept responsibility for finding homes for the animals. Networking with these programs in larger cities ensures greater chances of locating forever homes.
“There are so many dogs and cats in need in our rural community, there would never be enough homes to adopt them all,” said Willey.
Each week, volunteer drivers devote several hours to transporting animals to the rescue agencies.
Willey is one of the drivers who make the long-distance trips in a van full of animals.
“I feel very happy and excited that the animals are going to their forever homes. Yes, there are a few tears that fall on their noses as I kiss them goodbye.”
