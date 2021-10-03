Watch Now: Abingdon student organized fundraiser for Haiti victims

ABINGDON, Va. — While many teens are busy thinking about schoolwork and hanging out with friends, an Abingdon High School student is using her free time to make a difference in the lives of people thousands of miles from her home in Southwest Virginia.
Described by her parents as having “a servant’s heart,” Elaina Bakker has practically single-handedly organized a relief fundraiser at her school to benefit the Haitians affected by the widespread devastating earthquake and tropical storm that hit the southwestern part of the country in August.
Two weeks ago, the 14-year-old launched a campaign to collect used clothing and shoes donated by the students, faculty and staff. Even members of the community got involved when they learned about her efforts.
Last Friday during the home football game, the donated items were sorted and displayed on tables near the concession stand, where people were able to browse and purchase the items. The $800 raised during the fundraising event will be sent to Compassion International, an American child sponsorship and Christian humanitarian aid organization.
Leftover items were set aside after the game to donate to New Life Thrift Shop, a ministry of Abingdon Faith in Action in town.
“I felt God was laying it on my heart to do something to help,” said the ninth-grade student, who is a member of Abingdon Bible Church, where her father, Jason Bakker, is senior pastor.
“That’s what God calls us to do as his followers — to help the poor and needy when they’re in distress,” she said.
Wise beyond her years, the teen already was keenly aware of the plight of the Haitian people after her Abingdon family became sponsors of a Haitian child a few years ago through Compassion International.
“A picture of our sponsored child, Anne, stays on the refrigerator in our home as a reminder to pray for her,” said Elaina’s mother, Julie Bakker.
Elaina and her Haitian friend have been pen pals for about three years. When Elaina turned 14 in June, she had already decided to ask her family and friends for donations to help the Haitian people in lieu of receiving birthday gifts. Elaina and her family were able to send nearly $400 to the organization.
“So when my daughter heard about the Haiti earthquake and tropical storm, it really hit close to home,” said the mother.
Through an email from Compassion International in August, Elaina and her family learned that 15 of the child development centers where Haitian children go to school and to learn about God were destroyed, and 28 were damaged by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake followed by Grace, a tropical storm.
“My first response was, ‘I want to help. I want to do more,” said the teen, whose family has been involved in ministries since she was a young child. Her grandfather, Dr. James Wade, a retired surgeon in Abingdon, performs cleft lip and palate surgeries during mission trips.
“Service has always been a big part of my family,” she said.
Brainstorming ways she could help, the student first thought she would raise funds from sponsoring a car wash or a bake sale before she finally settled on organizing a clothing and shoe sale.
She shared her service idea with Principal B.J. Lasley, who was impressed with her interest in helping others.
“Elaina was willing to head up the effort. Anytime we have students who are willing to take a leadership role that will benefit others is fantastic,” said Lasley. “She’s taken all of the initiative to organize the project. She took this project and ran with it. She’s done a great job.”
The teen got busy making posters to hang in the school that advertised the fundraiser. She encouraged her school friends to help in one of three ways — donate items, help work the sale during the Friday evening football game or purchase items.
Her project also was announced over the intercom at school during the morning announcements.
Even her church family joined the efforts.
“We accumulated more than a truckload of items. It’s been amazing,” Elaina said. “But, all the glory goes to God for my success. I definitely couldn’t have done this on my own. He was with me every step of the way.”
The teen, who is known by her family for putting other’s needs ahead of her own, is taking new steps to begin another service project soon.
“It’s on my heart to help people in the Afghanistan refugee crisis,” she said. “I want to do what God commands by loving thy neighbor as thyself.”
Her mother said she was very intentional with the naming of her four children, hoping that someday they would fulfill the meanings in their lives.
“Elaina Christine means ‘light of a Christian’ and she has definitely lived up to that name already,” she said.
