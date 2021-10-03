Watch Now: Abingdon student organized fundraiser for Haiti victims

“That’s what God calls us to do as his followers — to help the poor and needy when they’re in distress,” she said.

Wise beyond her years, the teen already was keenly aware of the plight of the Haitian people after her Abingdon family became sponsors of a Haitian child a few years ago through Compassion International.

“A picture of our sponsored child, Anne, stays on the refrigerator in our home as a reminder to pray for her,” said Elaina’s mother, Julie Bakker.

Elaina and her Haitian friend have been pen pals for about three years. When Elaina turned 14 in June, she had already decided to ask her family and friends for donations to help the Haitian people in lieu of receiving birthday gifts. Elaina and her family were able to send nearly $400 to the organization.

“So when my daughter heard about the Haiti earthquake and tropical storm, it really hit close to home,” said the mother.

Through an email from Compassion International in August, Elaina and her family learned that 15 of the child development centers where Haitian children go to school and to learn about God were destroyed, and 28 were damaged by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake followed by Grace, a tropical storm.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}