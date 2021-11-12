Watch Now: Abingdon holds annual Veterans Day ceremony

ABINGDON, Va. — Keynote speaker John Bradley, a retired Air Force colonel, spoke of sacrifice Thursday and shared how three of his friends made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this country.
Bradley’s comments came during the annual Veterans Day ceremony — attended by about 100 people — at Abingdon’s Veterans Memorial Park, a 13-acre campus dedicated to all who served, near Interstate 81’s Exit 17.
“Today our purpose should be to add to the veterans healing this day — a sense of pride and a sense of thanks,” he said. “Pride in the fact they — as no other group of people can say — they took an active part to defend the freedoms and the liberties that we enjoy here today. … They have secured our liberty and, in so doing, have sealed themselves in the history of our great nation.”
An Abingdon native, Bradley was a combat pilot in Vietnam, supporting ground troops “in trouble” along the Ho Chi Minh Trail and dropping heavy ordnance. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and later served as an instructor, squadron commander and wing commander during his 29 years of service.
“We as a nation should give thanks to our veterans and especially to our heroes, the ones who never returned and paid with their lives for our freedom to vote, to express our opinions without fear of reprisal and to hold our elected leadership accountable,” Bradley said.
He shared the story of three friends who attended VMI with him and were later deployed to Vietnam.
“We were all typical Southwest Virginia boys with big dreams of a bright future,” Bradley said.
Scott Dotson was killed flying a mission into enemy territory, and Danny Mullins was killed while leading ground troops, Bradley recounted. Dick Stone, Bradley’s best friend, died shortly before he was scheduled to return stateside when his aircraft collided with a helicopter over Cambodia. He was able to parachute out, but he bled to death before medical aid could reach him.
“Thus died my best friend in the dust of some foreign battlefield under ‘non-hostile’ conditions without ever meeting his infant son — a moment of which Dick had so often dreamed,” Bradley said. “Dick had given up so much to serve his country and cement our freedom. He gave up his right to grow old, raise a family and become a grandfather. He gave up his life for his family, for his country and for his ideas.”
Bradley thanked the town of Abingdon and local officials for establishing the park and holding such ceremonies there.
“This park represents all that is good, all that is beautiful, all that God has given us and all the sacrifices of all the young people,” Bradley said.
During the ceremony, the park foundation dedicated newly planted trees to six local service members, WWI Army Pvt. Frank McFarland, WWII Army Sgt. William Dickert, Coast Guard BM3 Jack McCrady, retired Col. Bradley, Air Force Sgt. Al Bradley and Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Jonson Jr., best known as longtime state Del. Joe Johnson.
Now 89, Johnson said he appreciates the recognition.
During his service in the 1950s, Johnson was assigned to the Marshall Islands and Operation Castle, a series of high-yield nuclear test detonations on remote islands in the central Pacific.
“We had a hydrogen bomb that packed 750,000 times more destructive power than the bombs we dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” Johnson said. “God was good to me and blessed me and took care of me. We had some scary times with Operation Castle. Eisenhower and MacArthur were in a battle about whether we were going to drop the atomic bomb on the Chinese.”
After his discharge, Johnson said his service allowed him to access the GI Bill, attend law school and become an attorney and later a state lawmaker.
