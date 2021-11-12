Watch Now: Abingdon holds annual Veterans Day ceremony

He shared the story of three friends who attended VMI with him and were later deployed to Vietnam.

“We were all typical Southwest Virginia boys with big dreams of a bright future,” Bradley said.

Scott Dotson was killed flying a mission into enemy territory, and Danny Mullins was killed while leading ground troops, Bradley recounted. Dick Stone, Bradley’s best friend, died shortly before he was scheduled to return stateside when his aircraft collided with a helicopter over Cambodia. He was able to parachute out, but he bled to death before medical aid could reach him.

“Thus died my best friend in the dust of some foreign battlefield under ‘non-hostile’ conditions without ever meeting his infant son — a moment of which Dick had so often dreamed,” Bradley said. “Dick had given up so much to serve his country and cement our freedom. He gave up his right to grow old, raise a family and become a grandfather. He gave up his life for his family, for his country and for his ideas.”

Bradley thanked the town of Abingdon and local officials for establishing the park and holding such ceremonies there.

“This park represents all that is good, all that is beautiful, all that God has given us and all the sacrifices of all the young people,” Bradley said.