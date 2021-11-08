Watch Now: Abingdon High School theater students going to state competition

Ailey confessed that putting together the 35-minute one-act play in just one month was a challenge.

“It’s a lot to take on and requires a lot of time, but these students do not make it feel like work,” said the teacher who often returned to the school in the evenings for rehearsals. In addition to acting on the stage, students also served as stage manager and assistant stage manager, ran lights and sound, created original music and designed period make-up and costume looks.

“The VHSL organization calls me a coach for the competition program, but I see myself as more of a facilitator to these amazing kids,” Ailey said. “They deserve all the praise. I’m inspired by them every time I’m around them. They are driven and talented beyond words.”

The student actors do not receive academic credit for their participation in the one-act competitions. The extracurricular activity is treated similarly to being in a sport, she said.

“It’s just something they’re doing out of their love for it, which makes this group even more impressive,” said Ailey. “The students have done an incredible job bringing the characters to life. I couldn’t have dreamed up a more perfect group for my first time taking on this project.”