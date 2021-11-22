Watch Now: 88-year-old storyteller from Emory talks about his craft

“Dad has been telling stories to us as long as I can remember. It means a lot to us as his family to have these wonderful, familiar stories recorded. I shed a few tears as I read through and helped with editing. It’s a treasure for me,” said Ledgerwood of Emory.

While deciding on a name for the book, Rich, who is known by family as “Stump Daddy,” settled on the humorous nickname he was dubbed after pulling a prank on a family member. Hence, “Stump Daddy Stories” was born.

Rich described his book of stories as “an end-table book.”

Each story is complete on its own and can be read and understood without reading the entire book which documents events of his life from preschool to retirement.

“You can pick up the book, read a story or two, lay it down, and take a nap,” he said with laughter.

Perhaps, it’s his keen sense of humor that keeps the man young at heart. He demonstrated that light-hearted spirit by reaching back into his memory to tell some funny, some witty, and some serious stories of his past.