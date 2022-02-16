WATCH NOW: 0.4% of Ballad's workforce suspended due to vaccine mandate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Sixty-three Ballad Health System employees are currently suspended for failing to get a COVID-19 vaccine or seek an exemption, under a federal mandate.

Of those 63, 45 work in clinical roles with patients in the system’s larger tertiary care hospitals Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said Wednesday during a news briefing.

“They are certainly all welcome to come back if they get into compliance with the vaccination requirement. That is their choice,” Levine said. “We worked really hard to engage with everyone about what the mandate was. We waived the deadline when the Supreme Court was considering this case. We stopped the mandate during that process. When the Supreme Court ruled, at that point, it was clear we needed to comply with the mandate.”

The vaccination is being required by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and applies to every employee or contract worker of every health care facility that receives any funding from either of the federal insurance programs.

“Losing 45 caregivers — some are nurses, some are LPNs, some are CNAs [certified nursing assistants] — that is not good. Every day our nurse managers are working hard to make sure they can fill those shifts,” Levine said. “I am very happy to see it was only 63 versus where we were. When we were talking 1,000, we were talking catastrophe. Sixty-three can be managed, but it is hard to find people right now, so we are doing things like sign-on bonuses to try and hire people now while investing in the pipeline.”

The suspensions come while the national health care industry is dealing with the worst shortage of employees in decades, Levine said.

“We have 600 nursing positions open based on normal operations. When you’re facing a surge in volume from COVID, which we still have, the operational deficit is actually greater than 600. We’ve been filling that with contract labor — over 400 contract nurses — we have people doing overtime. People are stretching to fill the needs,” Levine said.

Asked his expectation about what those 63 might do, Levine declined to speculate.

“We will work with them to encourage them to get vaccinated, and hopefully they will. We certainly would welcome them choosing to be vaccinated, or they can still apply for the exemptions as well, if they have religious or medical reasons,” he said.

Any who choose not to get vaccinated or don’t resign after 90 days would then be terminated for violation of policy, Levine said, adding he hopes it doesn’t come to that.

About 450 employees have received the first dose of vaccine by the initial deadline and must then take the second dose by March 11.

“I think we’ve done everything we can do to be transparent with our team members and the public so they know what we’re dealing with. I salute the team members that chose to get vaccinated,” Levine said.

Of Ballad’s nearly 13,800 total employees and related workers, more than 86% are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. By contrast, the regional average of fully vaccinated residents remains less than 50%.

Another 1,700 were approved for medical or religious exemptions while 250 are in deferral because they have COVID-19 and can’t receive a vaccine yet, according to Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton.

“If you exclude people with exemptions, exclude deferrals and those who have chosen not to take the vaccine, we’re at 86% vaccinated, which is remarkable,” Deaton said. “Just a few months ago, we were in the mid-60s. We’ve made a lot of progress, and our frontline team members [and] frontline managers have really leaned into this, educated people and helped them understand why it’s important we do this.”

With its inpatient COVID census diminishing, the health system announced Wednesday it is stepping down from crisis staffing, Deaton said. Under the crisis staffing plan, Ballad employees positive for COVID but asymptomatic were expected to come into work.

