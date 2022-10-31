Watch Now - Volunteers work to restore last train depot on Creeper Trail

DAMASCUS, Va. — Over the past week, volunteers with the HistoriCorps, a non-profit focused on preserving and saving historic places, have been hard at work restoring the old Green Cove Station, the last standing original train depot on the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Reid Saunders, the HistoriCorps project manager, explained that before her team's volunteers can give Green Cove Station a new coat of paint, most of what is being done has been focused on finding and replacing old rot on the external side of the building.

"Our ultimate goal is giving it a nice fresh coat of paint, getting it all beautiful and everything. But, in taking down the old paint and everything else and preparing it for that we're finding what's been rotting over the years, what bugs have gotten into things, basically seeing what else needs attention and giving it that attention so that when we put that fresh coat of paint up, we know everything's good underneath," Saunders said.

So far, 16 HistoriCorps volunteers from as far as Australia have worked on the renovations being done at Green Cove Station, with another nine set to take over the workload next week.

The restoration of Green Cove Station is part of a shared effort by the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, the Friends of Mount Rogers and the United States Forest Service, which contracted HistoriCorps to renovate and revitalize the Virginia Creeper Trail to attract visitors and for the local community to enjoy.

Jim Barker, a member of the Marion Town Council and the Friends of Mount Rogers, emphasized Green Cove Station's historical importance as a railroad depot, post office and general hardware store back in the 1900s and believes the renovations will breathe new life into the building.

"Green Cove Station is an original station along the original railroad that came through here in the early 1900s. There were stations scattered all along the trail of the railroad, but this is the last one," Barker said. "This was a railroad depot and post office and general hardware store, and inside we've got some of the merchandise that they actually had when they closed down probably in the mid-70s."

Today the Green Cove Station houses a convenience store run by the Friends of Mount Rogers, which sells goodies and merchandise. The earnings are divided between them and the National Forest Service.

Don Kelly, who is with the United States Forest Service, explained the renovation being done by the Historicorps will cost $45,000 and spoke about how Green Cove Station has become a common rest stop for bikers and hikers on the Virginia Creeper Trail as they make their way down into Damascus.

"The trail comes down the ridge. You get here. This is usually where people stop and wonder why their front tire is wobbling or whatever's going on," Kelly said. "This is the 'OK, we got to figure out what's going on before they go down trail' So, this is a critical location."

Lisa Quigley, the executive director of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, emphasized how important the hikers and bikers that pass by the Green Cove Station while walking on the Virginia Creeper Trail are to the various restaurants, bike rentals, Airbnbs and other businesses in Damascus.

"Really, the economy of Damascus depends on the Creeper Trail. I mean, almost solely. They have a lot of AT (Appalachian Trail) traffic, but the real expenditures are from Creeper Trail users," Quigley said.

The HistoriCorps renovations are set to be completed Nov. 11.