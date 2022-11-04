Watch Now - Community meeting acknowledges landfill progress; talks of road ahead

A chorus of groans came from some of the first of approximately 75 local citizens leaving the Bristol Train Station Thursday night as the sickly sweet smell of the Bristol, Virginia, landfill reminded them of the fight that remained.

“Well, that just takes the cake,” one lady said after smelling the emissions while walking to the parking lot after the hour-and-20-minute meeting filled with information from community volunteer engineers and activists concerning the city’s plans to close the landfill and end the smells for good.

The meeting, the first in more than a year, was sponsored by the Bristol Area Ministerial Association, or BAMA, and HOPE for Bristol.

Unlike the first gathering in October of 2021 when there was no set plan in place and the group of citizens was struggling to call attention to the night emissions they call “The Beast,” this meeting had the tone of a group generally pleased with the direction the fight has taken them.

This meeting was to explain how the groups were now tasking themselves with making sure the city does what it says it is going to do to make the two-year-old community plague just a bad memory.

“We are here tonight to fairly and objectively assess where we are in regards to the landfill. Where the city has done well, we are going to admit it,” BAMA member and First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Kris Aaron said at the beginning of the meeting. “Where the city still has a lot to do, we are going to be honest with you about that.”

HOPE volunteer Becky Everden presented a series of measurements to quarterly gauge the success the city makes toward closing the landfill and eventually controlling the emissions.

“Bristol has so much to do at the landfill. It is almost an overwhelming amount,” Everden said.

The measurements called, “Gauging Success” uses gauges that moves from red to green to track the city’s process toward tracking objectives on everything from the process of capturing the emissions escaping along the sidewalls of the quarry to the gas collection system to communication. In all, there are five different categories HOPE will track as the closure process moves forward.

While the group was generally pleased with the 10 recommendations from an expert panel that led to the landfill to discontinue accepting waste on Sept. 9 and begin a years-long process of closing the 20-acre quarry landfill, there remained some frustration with the politics and legal wranglings resulting from the debate surrounding the closure.

“I don’t understand hiding behind a veil of litigation, or potential litigation if you’ve done nothing wrong. That’s a BS excuse. I don’t understand not providing relief in the form of air purifiers, replacement filters or weatherization to citizens for a problem you have caused. I don’t understand. If you have done nothing wrong, why would you not do that? How can you in your heart sleep at night if you cannot do those things? I don’t understand,” Joel Kellogg of HOPE for Bristol told the group in response to a question about why everybody hasn’t agreed to fix the problem.

The questions referenced the consent order from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality the city has not agreed to causing the DEQ to refer the issue to the Virginia attorney general’s office. “For over a year, the political BS. The legal BS, just the BS while our residents suffer on a daily basis. It just floors me. I cannot believe people would allow this to happen who have the ability to make the change.”

Dr. Dan Firth and Dr. Don Evans along with Everden formed a panel of community volunteer experts to help answer questions from the public ranging from the effect on the emissions from work being done at the landfill to any potential health effects or groundwater issues.

The Rev. Jackie Nophlin, the president of BAMA and the pastor of the Household of Faith Community Church in Bristol, said working together as a community can help the group realize its goal of being able to breathe freely again in Bristol.

“One day we will be able to celebrate together that we have fresh air,” Nophlin said.