Watch Now - 9/11 survivor tells his story to local first responders

BRISTOL, Va. - Sujo John was on the 81st floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center when his life as a worker for a telecommunications company, husband and father-to-be changed in an instant.

The survivor of the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center told his story of survival and how the events of that day changed his life to the congregants and a group of first responders being honored at the Covenant Fellowship Church of God in Bristol, Virginia Sunday morning.

“May we never forget because hundreds of firefighters and policemen, so driven by the sense of duty and love for their fellow neighbor would race up those towers to rescue men and women like me, not worrying or caring about their future,” John said. “They gave up their today so that people like me will have a tomorrow.”

John told about how a fellow office worker rallied those people huddled on the 81st floor to find their way to the stairwell and down the stairs. John told of working to save himself while also worrying about the fate of his wife who worked on the 71st floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center, who, at the time, was pregnant with the couple’s oldest son.

While working his way down the crowded stairwells of the World Trade Center that day, John said a sign of hope was a column of firefighters who came marching up the stairs on their way to find people to rescue.

“I got to the 43rd or 44th floor and I saw a sight I would never forget. Hundreds of firemen, policemen, one by one, making their way up. As we watched these men making their way up, we would wonder why they are going up? We have no idea that these brave men were literally walking up to their death. That would be the last time America would see the faces of these incredibly brave men,” John told the hushed church congregation. “We high-fived them saying, ‘You guys are the real heroes. God be with you.”

After his speech, John said the firemen also let those on the stairwells know there was a way out of the building.

“When we saw these men coming into the building we knew that there had to be a way out of the building,” John said.

John described exiting the building and then being guided through the rubble and dust after the South Tower fell by an FBI agent. He said he was sure his wife was gone, but while being helped by a woman in a nearby store, John received a call on his flip phone from his wife’s number. He was sure it was someone telling him she was dead but it was his wife on the other line with a similar story of survival.

She was late for work by two minutes, and that’s what spared her life,” John said.

John said the events of that day and the rescue of his family has inspired him to rescue others. He now operates an organization called, You Can Free Us. The group operates in eight countries and has the primary focus on rescuing victims of slavery.

“I feel like this is my calling now to fight this evil called modern day slavery,” John said The group works with law enforcement to give the women and children enslaved by human traffickers their freedom. “We pull these women and children out and once they are rescued, they stay with us for almost two years.”