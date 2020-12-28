 Skip to main content
Washington County Virginia 911 dispatch routing situation resolved
ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Virginia Emergency Management Department reported Sunday that routing issues experienced by 911 dispatch beginning on Christmas Day were resolved.

The problem began around 11:30 a.m., Friday, and the local dispatch center was one of many in a multistate area experiencing the problem, county officials said in a statement. Some local calls to 911 could become routed to a dispatch outside of this area. Calls to other centers were re-routed back to Washington County Dispatch.

