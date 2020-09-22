Washington County, Va., schools OK hybrid plan for grades 4-12

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Public Schools will reopen most of its classrooms two days a week for in-person learning starting Oct. 26, the School Board decided Monday. More than two dozen students, parents and teachers addressed the board at its meeting Monday, urging action to bring students back to school.

Schools have been closed this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Yet students are attending classes online through virtual learning.

Ultimately, the board decided to send students in grades 4-12 back to school on Oct. 26 on a hybrid plan — with students spending two days a week in the classroom and two days a week with virtual learning, while using one day off each week for counseling and sanitizing school spaces. Yet pre-K through third grade students will return to school four days a week, rather than use virtual learning.

Both parents and students urged the board to reopen schools instead of using virtual learning, saying computers lock up at home and students become frustrated.

“All of us are stressed,” said Sonja Seymore, a teacher at Patrick Henry High School in Glade Spring, Virginia.

Currently, Seymore is guiding students who are working through a virtual learning-only model now in place for the school system’s 6,700 students.