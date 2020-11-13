Washington County, Va., manufacturer to expand, hire 113 new workers

BRISTOL, Va. — A Washington County manufacturer of guardrail and highway safety products is expanding and plans to hire about 100 additional employees.
SPIG Industry LLC on Thursday announced a $7.9 million expansion of its facility in the Bristol-Washington County Industrial Park off Lee Highway between Bristol and Abingdon. The company expects to hire 113 new employees over the next two years.
It is expanding production of its SGET end terminal, a highway safety device attached to the end of guardrail that absorbs and dissipates the energy created when the guardrail is struck head-on by a car or truck, according to a written statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
“The continued growth of SPIG Industry demonstrates the tremendous success that a homegrown manufacturer can achieve here in Virginia,” Northam said in the statement. “SPIG’s expanded campus in Washington County will give the company increased production capacity and strategic access to its fast-growing customer base, while providing more than 100 quality jobs to the hardworking people of Southwest Virginia. We thank SPIG for reinvesting in the Commonwealth and contributing to our economic recovery amid this global health crisis.”
The company will expand its 40,000-square-foot plant and intends to hire welders, truck drivers, laborers and a range of other positions over the coming years, according to Joshua Harman, who co-founded the company with his brother, Chris, in 2007. They currently employ about 30.
“For the last few years, we’ve been strategically developing an end terminal that goes at the end of guardrail. The product is run through stringent testing that resulted in not one windshield in a test vehicle being cracked in the test vehicle at 70 mph,” Joshua Harman said during a Zoom call with reporters. “Testing shows you would be able to walk away from an accident with this product. What we’re seeing with states that are approved — the real world — we’ve seen multiple accidents where people just walked away.”
The end terminals have been available commercially since 2018 and are currently approved for use in Tennessee, North Carolina and five other states, Mexico, parts of Central and South America and a province in Canada. They are working to secure approval in Virginia.
“This product is picking up steam so fast we’re going to have to add additional facilities, additional manufacturing processes,” Joshua Harman said. “The performance of it is driving it. The state DOTs [state departments of transportation] have never seen a performance like this in a product. We’ve revolutionized the entire process.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Washington County, InvestSWVA, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation to secure the project for Virginia, according to the statement. The company considered expanding in Tennessee and North Carolina, Harman said.
“Logistically, it made all the sense with easy access to I-81, I-77 not far away and I-75 in Knoxville,” Harman said.
The Virginia Tobacco Commission approved $99,500 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project. The company is eligible to apply for the Railroad Industrial Access Program through DRPT, subject to approval by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
SPIG is also eligible to receive benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development, with funding and services to support SPIG’s employee training activities to be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, according to the statement.
“Some of the announcements you have seen and will continue to see, Southwest Virginia is having somewhat of a manufacturing renaissance,” said state Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol. “A lot of the jobs we lost in the 90s to NAFTA and other reasons, we may not be bringing back textile mills, but we are having a lot of good luck in bringing manufacturers like SPIG that are producing cutting-edge products — things no one else is doing.”
