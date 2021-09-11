Washington County, Va., administrator was at Pentagon on 9/11

Berry looked around for cars with Alexandria window decals. Fortunately, he found a couple that were also eager to get out of the Washington, D.C., area.

Together, in the car, the trio spent the next four-and-a-half hours trying to get out of the city — in bumper-to-bumper gridlock.

Everybody was trying to get out of town, Berry said.

And everybody was also trying to use cell phones.

Turns out, the signals got jammed. And calls could not get through, he said.

“People were somewhat paralyzed,” Berry said.

That left Berry’s family back in Abingdon unable to know whether the 25-year-old Berry was OK.

Finally, the driver of the car was able to get his cell phone to work. Berry called his family.

Then, just as he got back to his apartment, his twin brother, Jonathan Berry, showed up from Charlottesville, Virginia.

Berry’s brother had simply driven to town, looking to be sure that his brother was OK.

Together, the Berry brothers took off — and headed home to Abingdon, arriving before 9 p.m.

Life lessons