Washington County, Va., administrator was at Pentagon on 9/11

Jason Berry choked up and paused his recollection of how he nearly lost his life in a terrorist attack.
It was Sept. 11, 2001, and the Abingdon resident was serving as a program analyst intern for the U.S. Army at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
On that clear morning, Berry heard from an Army official that a plane had hit the World Trade Center in New York City — just before 9 a.m.
Then another plane hit the second tower at the World Trade Center.
“We’re under attack,” the Army major said within earshot of Berry.
At 9:37 a.m., American Airlines Flight No. 77 crashed into the Pentagon’s corridors four and five — about 200 yards from Berry’s desk at Corridor Three.
“We had no warning,” he said.
The crash killed 189 people — 64 aboard the jet and 125 people at the Pentagon.
Berry was just around the corner from the crash, he said.
“We all dove under our desks as the building shook,” he said.
“We could see the smoke coming down the hallway from where we were. And building debris was hitting the window that we were in front of,” he added, getting emotional.
Berry grew up in Abingdon. He was an Eagle Scout. He’s a 1994 graduate of Abingdon High School, the father of four children, and he’s been married to his wife for 15 years.
For the past eight years, he’s served as the Washington County administrator.
Today, what gets him choked up is recalling that terrible day when he lost two friends in the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon.
“9/11 made me mad,” Berry said. “It made me sad. It made me grateful all at once.”
Close call
Berry earned a political science degree at East Tennessee State University in 1998 in Johnson City, then capped his education with a graduate degree in public administration at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
While at VCU, Berry was offered the two-year internship.
On 9/11, it took Berry about 15 minutes to get out of the Pentagon and head for south parking.
Next, he scrambled for a way to get back to his apartment on Duke Street in Alexandria, about 17 miles away.
He opted against taking “the metro” train, figuring that might have been under attack by terrorists.
“So I hitchhiked,” he said.
Berry looked around for cars with Alexandria window decals. Fortunately, he found a couple that were also eager to get out of the Washington, D.C., area.
Together, in the car, the trio spent the next four-and-a-half hours trying to get out of the city — in bumper-to-bumper gridlock.
Everybody was trying to get out of town, Berry said.
And everybody was also trying to use cell phones.
Turns out, the signals got jammed. And calls could not get through, he said.
“People were somewhat paralyzed,” Berry said.
That left Berry’s family back in Abingdon unable to know whether the 25-year-old Berry was OK.
Finally, the driver of the car was able to get his cell phone to work. Berry called his family.
Then, just as he got back to his apartment, his twin brother, Jonathan Berry, showed up from Charlottesville, Virginia.
Berry’s brother had simply driven to town, looking to be sure that his brother was OK.
Together, the Berry brothers took off — and headed home to Abingdon, arriving before 9 p.m.
Life lessons
Berry choked up again, remembering how his brother surprised him outside his apartment.
In Abingdon, Berry stayed glued to the news for the next few hours. Then, at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, he made a phone call, letting Pentagon officials know that he was alive — and OK.
“To sum it up, the world stood still there for a while. Literally,” Berry said.
For the next five years, Berry returned to Northern Virginia to work after the terrorist attacks. But, he said, the city life around Washington, D.C., was never the same.
Humvees patrolled the streets with missiles, ready to attack, he remembered.
Ultimately, Berry returned to his hometown in 2006 and took a post as executive director of the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator.
Even so, he was never the same after that close call with death in one of the most tragic and deadly events in American history.
He returned home with important life lessons: “Make sure you live your life because it’s short. Love God with all your heart. And give back to your community.”