Washington County to use funds on broadband, museum expansion, employee pay

ABINGDON, Va. — More than $10 million in total federal funds are coming to Washington County, Virginia, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The Washington County Board of Supervisors authorized spending $175,000 of the $10,438,365 for a broadband study, which will help the county officials “know where the providers are,” County Administrator Jason Berry said. The county has also allocated $400,000 for a pilot project to provide broadband for 120 rural addresses two years.

The board gave $250,000 to the William King Museum of Art to finish an expansion project, and $67,000 has been used for premium pay for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, giving bonus pay to employees.

Similarly, the board approved using $350,000 to give bonus pay for county employees, including a $2,000 per employee bonus for sanitation workers.

“ARPA wants to focus on employees who are at the lower end of the payroll — and those who work in general services with cleaning crews,” Berry said. “In 2020, trash was literally off the charts. Between 2019 and 2020, we increased our trash by 2,127 more tons.”

