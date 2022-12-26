 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington County Tennessee sets up water distribution after multiple leaks disrupt service

Washington County, Tennessee utility workers are working around the clock to examine 500 miles of water lines in an effort to isolate and repair water leaks in the system.

Water customers in the Highway 107 area, Bumpass Cove and North of 11-E West of Jonesborough, Tennessee, Limestone, Telford, Bowmantown and Conklin have experienced and will continue to experience water service disruptions as lines are checked for leaks and repairs are made, according to a press release from Washington County, Tennessee.

Bottled water distribution locations for those without water service have been set up at Lamar School and Grandview School Monday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. One pack of water per residence is allotted at the distribution sites.

The Jonesborough system serves approximately 13,000 customers. The problems with the water system began Monday morning when continued cold weather in the area resulted in what was called, “multiple line leaks.”

Residents who see a leak are asked to call (423) 753-1005.

