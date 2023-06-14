Washington County’s summer recreation program won’t happen this summer, because the county’s recreation director resigned earlier this week.

In turn, county officials have chosen to abruptly cancel the entire six-week program, which had been held for years at various schools for pupils and students in grades K-6.

The summer program was slated to start on June 19.

“The unforeseen and sudden resignation of our recreation director on Monday of this week, along with a slim number of camp staff to begin with, left the County with very little options in terms of the day to day operation of summer camp,” said

Alicia Roland, Executive Assistant in the Office of the County Administrator for Washington County, Virginia.

“The safety of the children is our primary concern so we felt our program would not have ample oversight,” Roland said. “This ultimately led to the decision to cancel summer camp.”

The county had only seven part-time Summer Camp Counselors on board — three of which had no prior camp experience, according to Roland.

This year’s camp had only one lead counselor, Roland said.

The county is providing a total of $3,645 to compensate the part-time employees that will be impacted by the cancelation, with money coming from the recreation program’s budget, according to Roland.

The Lead Counselor will receive $495, and $450 will go to each of the remaining counselors for a total of $3,645, Roland said.

“We regret the events that took place and the short notice to our part- time staff who had planned to work the Summer Camp,” Roland said. “We hope this small stipend will help as they look for other job opportunities.”

More assistance is going to help parents, said Kathy Johnson, the county’s director of human resources.

The parents or guardians of 40 children will receive a full-refund of any moneys they have prepaid plus $120 per child for a total of $4,800, according to Roland.

“The county knows finding childcare is a challenge and hope this money will assist parents in making new arrangements for their children for the summer,” Roland said.

To assist in this, the county Staff called a number of childcare providers to determine who may have space available in their programs, Roland said. “We provided that contact information to the parents.”

To pay for these expenses, the county will use funds that were previously allocated for the Summer Camp, Roland said.

Facility rental for the duration of the camp was budgeted at $7,500, including the deposit, according to Roland.

Additional funds will be freed-up as field trips previously planned will no longer take place, Roland said.

“The county realizes the cancelation of our Summer Day Camp is a most unfortunate situation with one-week notice to parents and staff,” said County Administrator Jason Berry. “However, due to the circumstances of the abrupt resignation of the department director, and the staffing challenges, the department has been facing, we felt it was the best choice. We are sorry this has happened, but we also recognize the safety and care of the children in our programs must be the primary concern.”