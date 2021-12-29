Washington County Service Authority receives $7.1M to fund new water lines

ABINGDON, Va. — Some Washington County, Virginia, residents waiting for county water service for more than 20 years received good news Wednesday when the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA) announced two projects had received grant funding and would begin in early 2022.

A grant of $5.5 million from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Office of Drinking Water will fund a water line extension in the Mendota area of Washington County. A $1.6 million grant, also from the VDH, will be used for a water line installation to residences along Mary’s Chapel Road, a portion of Walker Mountain Road and an unserved section of Archery Range Road. The press release from the WCSA said the two projects will provide public water service to residents who have been depending on private wells.

“The initial interest in water service on Mendota Road goes back to 1999,” Robbie Cornett, the general manager of WCSA, said. “Since that time, we’ve been able to complete four shorter projects, but we still had the majority of the road we’ve been trying to get water to.”

Cornett said WCSA completed its last section of line in the area in 2019.

Ironically, without the pandemic, the two projects would likely still be waiting on funding.