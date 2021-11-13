Washington County seeks letters of intent to move Confederate monuments

Officials in Washington County, Virginia, are inviting all parties interested in acquiring the Civil War monuments outside of the courthouse to submit letters of intent.

Due to ongoing construction, the two monuments on the courthouse grounds must be removed from the property, according to the county. Anyone interested in the monuments are being asked to submit letters of intent for such acquisition. A deadline for letters has been set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 10.

A Confederate soldier monument and a concrete marker have been on the grounds in Abingdon since the Great Depression. Parties interested in either monument or both monuments must indicate their intentions in the letter.

The statue of a Confederate soldier, including the stone plinth on which it is standing, is labeled with the phrase: “To the Confederate Soldiers of Washington County, Virginia. Erected May 30, 1907.” The statue includes all additional engravings and commemorative plaques that are attached to the plinth, according to the county.

The statue depicts a soldier holding a rifle. It was commissioned in 1906, unveiled in May 1907 and dedicated in June 1908 at the intersection of Court Street and Main Street, according to the Historical Society of Washington County.