Washington County schools target Jan. 18 for hybrid return
ABINGDON, Va. — Schools in Washington County are slated to remain on a virtual learning schedule through at least Friday.

The Washington County School Board is slated to meet Thursday to discuss options that could include opening schools again on a hybrid schedule on Jan. 18, Superintendent Brian Ratliff said.

“As of today, we have targeted Jan. 18 as a possible return to the hybrid in-person learning,” Ratliff said last week.

This school year started two weeks later than planned due to concerns over the coronavirus.

After operating with only virtual learning from August to October, the schools offered a hybrid schedule that included in-person learning before the close of October.

But schools closed again in early December, due to more concerns over the coronavirus.

Now, Ratliff said, “We will monitor and adjust according to several variables to include but not limited to: community spread and management, staffing implications, prospective vaccination schedules, academic testing schedules, prioritized learning and others.”

On Monday, schools are closed so staff can receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Assistant Superintendent Jeff Noe said virtual learning has “had some success, and we’ve had some struggles.”

Some students, Noe said, have struggled with remote learning for “a variety of reasons” that have included internet access and whether they have parents who can help with assignments.

“It’s just challenging in such a different environment,” Noe said. “But it’s gotten much better throughout the year. We all acclimate and do better. And from the beginning of the year, students have learned and parents have learned how to make this more successful.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

