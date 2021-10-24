Washington County restarts cardboard recycling

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County residents can now recycle cardboard at the landfill, said Solid Waste Director Allen Morris.

The Solid Waste Department is now accepting clean cardboard for recycling at the Old Landfill site, located at 27263 Porter Lane, Abingdon.

Citizens are asked to place only cardboard that has been flattened — with any plastic, plastic bands, or Styrofoam removed — in the two bright-green containers marked GFL.

This currently is the only location in the county accepting cardboard.