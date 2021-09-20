Washington County Public Schools in need of bus drivers

Williams said the availability of vaccines has helped ease some of those fears.

He believes pandemic unemployment benefits also may have contributed to a shortage of people applying for the bus driver jobs. He hopes the end of the benefits will push more people back to work.

When COVID-19 caused the cancellations of most extracurricular activities at schools during the 2020-21 school year, bus drivers missed out on extra income from additional assignments. Williams said that may have caused drivers to look elsewhere for work.

“It’s been a very difficult time,” said Williams, who started a program about two years ago to attract more substitute drivers.

The floating substitute program offers part-time drivers the same benefits received by other contracted drivers.

The supervisor said the part-time drivers float from one assignment to another.

“This morning, they may be on one bus and by this afternoon they may be on another bus. It’s a good job for many people.”

He hopes more local people will consider applying.

“It’s a great job for people who are retired and are looking for something to do or to supplement their incomes,” he said.