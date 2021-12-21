Washington County officials not yet sure of cost to move monuments

ABINGDON, Va. — Officials in Washington County, Virginia, want to establish a new park for two Confederate monuments currently located on the grounds of the Washington County Courthouse.

But, as of now, they do not have an estimate of how much that park or relocating the statues would cost.

The monuments must be moved to make way for the construction and expansion of the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon. The Board of Supervisors voted earlier this month to move the monuments to county-owned property off Bundy Drive, near the county government office building.

Supervisor Charlie Hargis made the motion to move the monuments, following a year of communitywide debate on where the statues could be relocated.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Hargis discovered a grassy area off Bundy Drive — a site that cannot be seen from the county office building, its parking lots or nearby I-81, according to County Administrator Jason Berry.

One monument is a statue of a soldier that is slated to be re-purposed into a soldier representing “the common foot soldier” of all wars, Hargis said. The other monument pays tribute to local Confederate generals.