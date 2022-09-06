Washington County Library to set up story panels at The Meadows

Abingdon’s Town Council passed a resolution Tuesday night to improve traffic safety.

The resolution in support of the Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program means the town will apply for grants to gain new road guides, flashing yellow arrows and pedestrian crossings.

The Virginia Department of Transportation directs the safety program and funds all projects.

Also on Tuesday, the council heard a presentation by Ryan Henderson, the president of the Virginia Highlands Festival, who reported on the most recent festival held in July.

Henderson noted that 75 of the festival’s 200 programs were free.

Now, Henderson said, the festival staff is slated to plan for its upcoming winter market to be held on the grounds of the Martha Washington Inn around Thanksgiving.

In another presentation, the council heard from Molly Schock, the library director of the Washington County Public Library, about a weather-proof set of panels called a “Story Walk” at The Meadows, as part of an initiative to promote both reading and walking.

Stories are slated to change each month and will be posted near the soccer fields at the Abingdon Sports Complex at The Meadows.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’s especially a good way for the library to be involved,” Mayor Derek Webb said. “I think our intent with The Meadows is to give something for everybody.”