Washington County hires firm to study courthouse renovation
ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to take a step toward renovating the county courthouse at Tuesday’s meeting.

That move means the county will “piggyback” — as County Administrator Jason Berry put it — and join forces with neighboring Russell County to study a private-public partnership that could secure funds for the much-needed renovations to the 1869 courthouse at the center of Abingdon on Main Street.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to hire Skanska, a firm with an office in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to facilitate studies for funding the renovation, following a recommendation by the county’s courthouse committee.

This cooperative procurement arrangement with Russell County could make the construction process move faster, Berry said.

“This group would piggyback this procurement with Russell County,” Berry said. “We would notify Russell County that we want to use their procurement.”

Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball said Skanska has “expertise” in working with projects such as courthouses.

“They are working with Russell County currently,” Ball said.

Skanska would work to secure “the best funding mechanism and construction mechanism for us,” Ball said. “It’s not big money to do that. … And I think it would be money well spent to basically get somebody who does this all the time.”

In other business on Tuesday, the board unanimously agreed to appropriate $5,000 to hold an “Ag Day” on March 4 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon to promote local agriculture. Supervisor Phillip McCall said he hopes as many as 600 people might attend the event.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

