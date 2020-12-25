Washington County emergency department notifies citizens on 911 issue

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County, Virginia, Emergency Management Department would like to notify citizens that 911 Dispatch is experiencing a situation that began around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Since that time, the county dispatch has experienced a multi-state routing issue, in which local calls to 911 could be routed to a dispatch outside the area.
This routing issue is in connection with the CenturyLink service, and at this time, no estimates of when the situation will be resolved, according to county officials.