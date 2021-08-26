Washington County commissioner wants to drop tax on farm equipment

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney wants to get rid of the county’s farm equipment tax.

“It’s an extra tax,” said Matney, who made an impassioned plea to drop the tax at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

But the board — especially Chairman Dwayne Ball — raised objections.

This year, with bills due Nov. 1, Matney expects to collect $124,533 from 726 farmers who pay the tax on equipment, including tractors, hay balers and four-wheelers, Matney said.

Ball questioned whether it’s fair to single out this tax and not drop others while also expressing concerns that the county needs the revenue.

“We have a $19 million courthouse to pay for and schools to modernize,” Ball said.

Farm equipment is taxed at the same rate as personal property: $1.70 per $100 of assessed value, said Matney. New equipment is taxed for 10 years.

“If you buy a tractor here, you’re supposed to pay tax in Washington County,” Matney said. “By law, you’re supposed to report that to my office.”

Over a decade, the tax on a new $50,000 tractor would be more than $4,000, according to Matney.