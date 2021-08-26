Washington County commissioner wants to drop tax on farm equipment

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney wants to get rid of the county’s farm equipment tax.
“It’s an extra tax,” said Matney, who made an impassioned plea to drop the tax at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
But the board — especially Chairman Dwayne Ball — raised objections.
This year, with bills due Nov. 1, Matney expects to collect $124,533 from 726 farmers who pay the tax on equipment, including tractors, hay balers and four-wheelers, Matney said.
Ball questioned whether it’s fair to single out this tax and not drop others while also expressing concerns that the county needs the revenue.
“We have a $19 million courthouse to pay for and schools to modernize,” Ball said.
Farm equipment is taxed at the same rate as personal property: $1.70 per $100 of assessed value, said Matney. New equipment is taxed for 10 years.
“If you buy a tractor here, you’re supposed to pay tax in Washington County,” Matney said. “By law, you’re supposed to report that to my office.”
Over a decade, the tax on a new $50,000 tractor would be more than $4,000, according to Matney.
But, Matney reasoned, this tax may encourage farmers to seek and keep used equipment older than 10 years — to avoid paying this tax.
Some farmers “won’t buy new equipment because they don’t want to pay on it,” he said.
“There are some farmers that have told me that they play the 10-year game,” Matney said. “If they see a tractor that’s up for sale, they’ll buy that because they don’t want to pay tax on something for 10 years, which hurts our retailers here in the county.”
He pointed out Wednesday that if anyone other than a farmer buys a four-wheeler, they wouldn’t pay the tax.
No locality near Washington County charges such a tax, Matney said.
Across Virginia, 17 other counties charge a farm equipment tax, including Charles City, Henry, Northumberland, Southampton, Sussex, Caroline, Accomack, Charlotte, Clarke, Essex, King and Queen, Middlesex, Northampton, Prince William, Rockingham, Richmond and Matthews.
Four cities tax farm equipment, including Chesapeake, Franklin, Harrisonburg and Fredericksburg.
“We’re the only one in Southwest Virginia,” Matney said.
“It looks bad on Washington County when we’re charging farmer equipment tax in Washington County when we don’t need to,” he added.
The Board of Supervisors took no action on Matney’s suggestion to abolish the tax.
“I think this is something we need to look at,” said Supervisor Phillip McCall.
On Wednesday, Matney said he will campaign against the tax by contacting as many farmers as he can and by emailing supervisors.
“I think this is a tax that should not be,” he said. “It’s an extra tax on farmers.”