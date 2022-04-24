Washington County BOS pushes to add parking near courthouse

Members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors are now challenging the town of Abingdon to provide more parking spaces near the under-renovation Washington County Courthouse.

The courthouse has been considered for an expansion project since the 2019 election resulted in the public favoring the courthouse remaining where it stands rather than move to an old Kmart. Yet the Kmart location would have provided about 250 parking spaces, said Kevin Hill, the director of general services for Washington County.

Now, the courthouse is under renovation, but the parking problems persist in downtown Abingdon, the supervisors said at a Thursday work session, held to discuss plans to renovate the courthouse.

“We charged the town to find some parking,” said Supervisor Randy Pennington. “Have they done it? No.”

The town “needs to find dollars to take care of the parking,” Pennington said at Thursday’s meeting.

On Sunday, former Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig said the town did not promise “anything” when it came to alleviating parking problems at the time of the 2019 election.

“As the former mayor, I don’t recall any commitment by the town to participate in any public improvement of the courthouse financially,” said Craig, 81.

Yet Craig, who now serves as the chairman of the town’s Infrastructure Advisory Committee, said the town would be willing to cooperate with the county in assisting to apply for grants and loans to help with parking problems.

In turn, Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb said he wants to meet with county leaders to discuss the downtown district’s lack of parking spaces.

“I’m going to help them with the parking because that’s what the citizens deserve,” Webb said on Sunday. “It’s about helping people who need the help. And the people are paying for it anyway.”

On Thursday, the supervisors suggested building a parking garage — an idea that Webb said could be “fantastic.”

Washington County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Mike Rush suggested the town leaders need to look into building a multipurpose parking garage that could also incorporate office space.

Supervisor Dwayne Ball also suggested making Court Street a one-way road, which could allow the town to add up to seven parking spaces near the courthouse.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.