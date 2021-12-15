 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington County Board of Supervisors votes to relocate monuments to green space
0 comments
top story

Washington County Board of Supervisors votes to relocate monuments to green space

Field chosen off Bundy Drive near county office building

{{featured_button_text}}
Confederate Memorials

The Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon, Virginia, has two monuments for the Confederate soldiers. One is a soldier, left, and the other is a memorial to the generals who were from Washington County.

 BHC File Photo

ABINGDON, Va. — Two memorials to the Confederacy are slated to be moved to a green space just outside the Washington County, Virginia, government office building off I-81’s Exit 14 in Abingdon.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors made a unanimous decision on Tuesday to move the monuments to a field off Bundy Drive following a lengthy discussion and more than a year of community-wide debate.

By state law, the county had to offer the monuments to interested groups or individuals.

Five parties had sought to obtain the monuments, which include a statue of a Confederate soldier, said County Attorney Lucy Phillips.

Initially, Supervisor Mike Rush lobbied at Tuesday’s meeting to seek the board’s favor in moving the monuments to a veterans park in Damascus.

That move would have had the Damascus Town Council’s approval, Rush said.

Yet another supervisor, Charlie Hargis, brought forth the option to move the monuments to the lawn at the government building, near Virginia Highlands Community College.

Supervisor Saul Hernandez said he had not been aware that the government building lawn was an option.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Still, Hernandez said he did not want to ask for more time to study the issue.

County Administrator Jason Berry said a decision on Tuesday would allow time to prepare the ground for the new location and to remove the monuments from the courthouse lawn to make way for construction plans in the spring, as the courthouse is now under an expansion plan.

Both Hernandez and Supervisor Randy Pennington questioned why the Town of Abingdon was against moving the monuments to Veterans Memorial Park.

For months, supporters asked the supervisors to move the monuments to that park, Hernandez said.

Yet no formal application was turned in by Abingdon officials, Phillips said.

“I’m afraid there’s little hope putting it in the Veterans Park at this time,” Hargis said.

Rush did urge that the 1907 solider statue be repurposed as a tribute to all veterans — not just the Confederacy.

Yet Rush also urged members of the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, to put together a history of the state to be displayed at its new location.

“I think this is a great location,” Hargis said.

Pennington added: “While it’s not my first choice, I think it will be a good choice.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abingdon man admits to stealing mail
Local News

Abingdon man admits to stealing mail

An Abingdon man who authorities say stole hundreds of pieces of mail from over 100 different addresses, including a check he altered and cashed at a local bank, pleaded guilty Thursday to related charges.

Hard Rock: Work underway for temporary casino
Local News

Hard Rock: Work underway for temporary casino

On a date when the month and day add up to Blackjack, Hard Rock International said construction plans are underway for its temporary casino at the site of the former mall on Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts