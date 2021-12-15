Washington County Board of Supervisors votes to relocate monuments to green space

County Administrator Jason Berry said a decision on Tuesday would allow time to prepare the ground for the new location and to remove the monuments from the courthouse lawn to make way for construction plans in the spring, as the courthouse is now under an expansion plan.

Both Hernandez and Supervisor Randy Pennington questioned why the Town of Abingdon was against moving the monuments to Veterans Memorial Park.

For months, supporters asked the supervisors to move the monuments to that park, Hernandez said.

Yet no formal application was turned in by Abingdon officials, Phillips said.

“I’m afraid there’s little hope putting it in the Veterans Park at this time,” Hargis said.

Rush did urge that the 1907 solider statue be repurposed as a tribute to all veterans — not just the Confederacy.

Yet Rush also urged members of the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, to put together a history of the state to be displayed at its new location.

“I think this is a great location,” Hargis said.

Pennington added: “While it’s not my first choice, I think it will be a good choice.”

