Washington County Board of Supervisors votes to relocate monuments to green space

ABINGDON, Va. — Two memorials to the Confederacy are slated to be moved to a green space just outside the Washington County, Virginia, government office building off I-81’s Exit 14 in Abingdon.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors made a unanimous decision on Tuesday to move the monuments to a field off Bundy Drive following a lengthy discussion and more than a year of community-wide debate.
By state law, the county had to offer the monuments to interested groups or individuals.
Five parties had sought to obtain the monuments, which include a statue of a Confederate soldier, said County Attorney Lucy Phillips.
Initially, Supervisor Mike Rush lobbied at Tuesday’s meeting to seek the board’s favor in moving the monuments to a veterans park in Damascus.
That move would have had the Damascus Town Council’s approval, Rush said.
Yet another supervisor, Charlie Hargis, brought forth the option to move the monuments to the lawn at the government building, near Virginia Highlands Community College.
Supervisor Saul Hernandez said he had not been aware that the government building lawn was an option.
Still, Hernandez said he did not want to ask for more time to study the issue.
County Administrator Jason Berry said a decision on Tuesday would allow time to prepare the ground for the new location and to remove the monuments from the courthouse lawn to make way for construction plans in the spring, as the courthouse is now under an expansion plan.
Both Hernandez and Supervisor Randy Pennington questioned why the Town of Abingdon was against moving the monuments to Veterans Memorial Park.
For months, supporters asked the supervisors to move the monuments to that park, Hernandez said.
Yet no formal application was turned in by Abingdon officials, Phillips said.
“I’m afraid there’s little hope putting it in the Veterans Park at this time,” Hargis said.
Rush did urge that the 1907 solider statue be repurposed as a tribute to all veterans — not just the Confederacy.
Yet Rush also urged members of the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, to put together a history of the state to be displayed at its new location.
“I think this is a great location,” Hargis said.
Pennington added: “While it’s not my first choice, I think it will be a good choice.”