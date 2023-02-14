ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Board of Supervisors heard from more than 35 speakers — for nearly three hours — during a public hearing held Tuesday on whether to pass a zoning ordinance restricting the location of abortion clinics.

Ultimately, Supervisor Randy Pennington made a motion to adopt the ordinance, seconded by Supervisor Dwayne Ball. The motion passed 5-2, with Vice Chairman Mike Rush and Supervisor Phil McCall voting against it.

McCall said he was against the ordinance because it would take away women’s rights.

The ordinance sets forth conditions, saying that abortion clinics can only be located only in certain business districts and must be 1,500 feet away from other zoning districts and other business.

Supervisor Charlie Hargis said, “We’re trying to keep abortion clinics out of Washington County.”

Last month, the Washington County Planning Commission voted 4-2 to approve the ordinance.

Abortions remain legal in Virginia but the only abortion clinic operating locally is in Bristol — relocating there last summer after operating for years in Bristol, Tennessee.

Several speakers on Tuesday quoted scriptures and criticized the act of abortion and/or the ordinance.

The ordinance drafted by County Attorney Lucy Phillips “leaves the door slightly cracked open” for an abortion clinic to be allowed in the county, said James Denton of Abingdon, Virginia.

Yet Denton said the county should “just say no” to abortion clinics.

Dayton Owens, of Glade Spring, Virginia, called abortion “killing” an individual.

In contrast, Kevin Hubbard spoke against the ordinance, saying, “You can’t legislate morality.”

Heather Howard, an attorney and a former deputy commonwealth’s attorney, warned the supervisors that the ordinance could outlaw pharmacies from administering certain medications — and could subject the county to lawsuits.

“You all need further legal advice,” Howard said. “You are elected to do the business of this county — not to legislate morals.”

Brian Potter, a Washington County businessman and father of six children, said, life begins at conception … Abortion violently ends the life of an unwanted human person.”

John Dawson, the pastor of Abingdon Presbyterian Church, said he preaches on life, murder, abortion and suicide. He also said women in his congregation regret the abortions that they have.

Dawson called the ordinance a “zoning issue,” saying, “I don’t want to make this a tourist destination for abortion.”

Another speaker, Joan Boone, opposed the ordinance, saying, “Abortion is legal and regulated in Virginia.”

Boone’s husband, Buckey Boone, said zoning is being used to outlaw abortions.

Several women wore green to the packed auditorium in Abingdon, and said they felt “invisible” to the Board of Supervisors.

Attorney Mary Lynn Tate addressed the board with criticism of how the ordinance would leave no place for an abortion clinic to locate in Washington County. Tate said, “You don’t have the power to zone out a state statutory right.”

Passing this ordinance would essentially outlaw safe abortions in Washington County and take away access to health care for low-income residents, said Kathy Abernathy.