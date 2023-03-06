WASHINGTON, D.C. — Virginia U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine joined five colleagues urging the Government Accountability Office to evaluate the adequacy of black lung benefits to meet the income and health care needs of disabled miners and their families.

In a letter to Comptroller General of the United States Gene L. Dodaro, the senators explained that the study is critical to informing policy aimed at helping coal miners and their families in the Appalachian region, according to a joint written statement.

“Many recipients of black lung benefits are living month-to-month on limited and fixed incomes,” the senators wrote. “Though this has historically been true, many miners sick with black lung disease who are applying for benefits today are contracting the disease at a much earlier age. These benefits, therefore, are not just supplementing an early retirement — they are replacing an income for many years that may need to support children and a household, aging or sick parents, and college and retirement.”

Decades ago, Congress established the Black Lung Benefits Act in conjunction with the Federal Coal Mine Health and Safety Act of 1969 to provide monthly compensation and medical coverage for coal miners who develop black lung disease and are totally disabled as a result.

However, many miners and their families have been subjected to drawn out legal challenges after being awarded black lung benefits. Frequently, these benefits are appealed by employers and, if the benefit determination is overturned, recipients must pay back the money.

In some cases, these challenges have taken years to resolve, causing undue stress to families that rely on these benefits to survive, according to the statement.

“We have also heard from miners’ attorneys that almost all of the miners and families that they represent raise the fear of repayment with them and it frequently deters these families from using any of their interim benefits that they desperately need, regardless of how strong their respective cases are because they cannot afford to take the risk of being forced to repay a large sum of money,” according to the letter. “Since these cases can last for so long, many miners die from black lung disease before they are able to confidently spend their benefits without fear of a future repayment.”’

To help ensure that adequate benefits are provided, the senators are requesting a study that answers the following questions:

1. What are the state and federal disability benefits that coal miners and their families can receive as a result of black lung?

2. What challenges have miners and their families faced in obtaining black lung disability benefits, including but not limited to recoupment?

3. How do these benefits affect the health and financial well-being of miners and their families, and what, if any, changes are needed?