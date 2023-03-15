WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bi-partisan group of lawmakers Wednesday reintroduced the Save Rural Hospitals Act - legislation to help curb the trend of hospital closures in rural communities.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) were joined by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). The bill would make sure hospitals are fairly reimbursed for their services by the federal government, according to a statement.

First introduced in 2020 as a response to the record number of rural hospitals that closed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Save Rural Hospitals Act would amend the Medicare Area Wage Index formula that has harmed rural and low-income hospitals, according to the statement.

Currently, many hospitals in rural areas lack the resources available to those in more populated areas to offer competitive salaries. Due to those salary differences, rural hospitals receive lower reimbursements from the federal government, which contributes to their lack of resources and perpetuates a harmful staffing crisis.

A total of 33 rural hospitals have closed since 2020.

The Save Rural Hospitals Act would establish a national minimum of 0.85 for the Medicare Area Wage Index, which is used to adjust a hospital’s overall payment from the Medicare program on the basis of geographic differences in labor costs, to ensure that rural hospitals receive fair payment for the care they provide. In Virginia alone, 16 hospitals across the Commonwealth would benefit from this floor being put in place.

“Rural hospitals across the country and the Commonwealth of Virginia are struggling to recruit and retain quality health care professionals,” Sen. Warner said. “This legislation aims to ensure that all hospitals are able to deliver appropriate care by attracting employees and compensating them fairly for their lifesaving work – regardless of where they are located.”

Blackburn said this is also a problem in Tennessee.

“As I speak with Tennessee leaders and medical professionals, rural health care is a top priority. By establishing an appropriate national minimum to the Medicare hospital area wage index, we can help ensure rural hospitals have the resources to recruit and retain quality health care professionals. I’m pleased to join Senator Warner in this bipartisan effort,” said Sen. Blackburn.

The Save Rural Hospitals Act would offer a permanent fix to Medicare’s Wage Index. Earlier this year, Sens. Warner, Blackburn and a bipartisan group sent a letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure requesting a four-year extension of the current Low Wage Index Hospital Policy, which serves as a temporary fix, raising the payments of hospitals in the bottom wage index quartile.

“Rural hospitals must have the capacity to recruit and retain high-quality professionals to serve their communities,” said Beth O’Connor, Executive Director of the Virginia Rural Health Association. “The Save Rural Hospitals Act by Senators Warner, Kaine, and Blackburn will help ensure the Commonwealth’s rural hospitals can continue to do just that.”

Nearly 200 hospitals have closed in the past 20 years.

“Protecting rural hospitals is vital to the health and well-being of people in less populated communities across the Commonwealth and the United States so they can access essential medical services whenever they need them,” said Sean T. Connaughton, president and CEO of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

Alan Levine, CEO of Ballad Health System said the bill is crucial to maintaining health care in this region.

“In the struggle to provide health care access, rural hospitals are on the front line nationwide for large numbers of our most vulnerable citizens,” Levine said. “The Save Our Rural Hospitals Act will fix long-standing problems in Medicare payment policy which has underpaid rural hospitals year after year, leaving many struggling financially or at worst, closing. This bill recognizes that rural hospitals are increasingly having to recruit nationwide for nurses and other staff in short supply, and Medicare’s Area Wage Index adjustments must account for that.”