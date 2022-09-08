Warner discusses changing formula so small communities can receive FEMA aid

Two weeks after making a three-day swing through Southwest and Southside Virginia, Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) shared his thoughts on the trip, highlighting the resilience of the communities he encountered from Marion, to Danville and Wytheville during a Thursday conference call.

"I think we had a pretty productive run. It was great getting around Virginia. In this job, I don't get around, particularly Southside and Southwest, as much as I used to when I was governor. It was great to revisit a whole lot of communities," Warner said. "So many of these communities, they've gone through tough times. There's not the same number of coal jobs. There's not the same number of tobacco jobs or furniture or textile jobs... I do see downtowns that are more robust today than they were 10 or even 20 years ago. I see local leaders that frankly, for the most part, don't give a hoot about if you got a 'D' or an 'R' next to your name doing some great things."

Warner spoke about the importance of fixing the structural problems within FEMA that have allowed residents affected by the floods in Buchanan County to go without the support they need to rebuild their homes.

"This is a structural problem. It is a structural problem in the sense that FEMA, I think, always underestimates the amount of damage in rural communities. I think rural communities, not just Buchanan, get the short end of the stick. It's not fair," Warner said. "Rural communities that have had a dramatically lower, in some cases artificially low property value assessments, because oftentimes FEMA a dollar amount of damages before you qualify."

Warner promised to work alongside Southwest Virginia legislators, to pass legislation that would address the payment valuation structure that FEMA currently works under and highlighted that he also plans to lobby the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond to get funds from their surplus to help Buchanan County rebuild.

"Number one, I'm working on legislation to change the payment formula, and I've talked to (Congressman) Morgan Griffith about it, I've talked to (Senator) Tim Kaine about it. We've got to put legislation that will structurally correct this," Warner said." Number two, I promise to work with the delegation to the General Assembly, and Southwest Virginia has got partners. I've worked with all of them in a way to see if I can bring some members from around Virginia, who may not be familiar with Buchanan County, to see if, that one-time surplus that we've got sitting in Richmond, we'll if some of those resources can be used, a few million dollars can go a heck of a long way towards repairing that damage."

Warner also gave a brief summary of the legislation passed by the Senate during the most recent session, highlighting the CHIPS Act, which he hopes will bring jobs to Virginia.

"Literally Virginia has got more than 100 sites that are 100 acres or more available, and while the major factories or fabrication facilities require more than 1,000 acres, there's a whole series of other items in the semiconductor supply chain from the equipment makers, not just the fabrication, but the equipment makers and other parts of the supply chain, where I hope we can be successful in Virginia."