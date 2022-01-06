Warmer temps lessen totals, but some areas still receive heavy snow

Snow began falling Thursday evening in the Twin City, hours after warmer than expected temperatures canceled a winter storm warning and lowered expectations of heavier wintry precipitation.

After dusk, snow began to cover grassy surfaces in the Bristol and Abingdon areas. Some roads in Washington County became slushy, while they were snow covered in the coalfields region of Southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.

The Tri-Cities metropolitan area had expected several inches of snow Thursday, but by mid-afternoon, the National Weather Service canceled winter storm warnings in much of Northeast Tennessee, including Bristol. Advisories remained in effect through early this morning in Southwest Virginia.

Heavy snowfall in the coalfields region resulted in traffic crashes and disabled vehicles, authorities said. Between 1-6 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to at least 14 crashes and 11 disabled vehicles in Buchanan, Lee, Wise and Dickenson counties. In one case, a car went into the median on U.S. Highway 58 in Lee County, where snow blanketed the ground.