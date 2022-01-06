Warmer temps lessen totals, but some areas still receive heavy snow

Snow began falling Thursday evening in the Twin City, hours after warmer than expected temperatures canceled a winter storm warning and lowered expectations of heavier wintry precipitation.
After dusk, snow began to cover grassy surfaces in the Bristol and Abingdon areas. Some roads in Washington County became slushy, while they were snow covered in the coalfields region of Southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.
The Tri-Cities metropolitan area had expected several inches of snow Thursday, but by mid-afternoon, the National Weather Service canceled winter storm warnings in much of Northeast Tennessee, including Bristol. Advisories remained in effect through early this morning in Southwest Virginia.
Heavy snowfall in the coalfields region resulted in traffic crashes and disabled vehicles, authorities said. Between 1-6 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to at least 14 crashes and 11 disabled vehicles in Buchanan, Lee, Wise and Dickenson counties. In one case, a car went into the median on U.S. Highway 58 in Lee County, where snow blanketed the ground.
Leading up to Thursday, the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee, said a low pressure system from the south and a cold front from the north would collide, leading to a snowstorm in the region. Meteorologists had originally anticipated the region would receive 3-6 inches of snow and up to 8 inches at the higher elevations. The forecast led Tennessee’s and Virginia’s governors to warn residents to stay home. State offices in Tennessee closed and schools released students early.
After snow blanketed Middle Tennessee with 4-6 inches earlier in the day, meteorologists began reducing the amount of snow expected in the region.
“The low pressure associated with this storm moved a little more than expected,” said Dave Dierks, the chief meteorologist at WCYB-TV in Bristol. “A push of warm air into Northeast Tennessee kept temperatures warmer for longer.”
Dierks said the area could still pick up to an inch of snow overnight. Areas of snow and ice patches were possible regionwide this morning, even with lighter snow totals.
“Unfortunately, forecast models are always shifting their solutions,” Dierks said. “In the winter, a small deviation in expected temperatures and moisture can make a big difference.”
Dierks noted that much of the area did ultimately receive some snow late Thursday, especially in Southwest Virginia.
The Weather Channel sent a meteorologist to Bristol on Thursday afternoon as the city could have received up to 2 inches of snow per hour. Meteorologist Tevin Wooten spoke on national TV about the wintry weather from State Street.
“Can Man, you’re hogging all the snow! — said everyone including myself here in Bristol, TN/VA,” Wooten wrote on Twitter, referring to meteorologist Jim Cantore who was in Nashville, where several inches of snow fell Thursday.
With snow in the forecast, Bristol Tennessee Public Service Manager Wes Ritchie and his team began preparing for the weather.
“Our crews will be here for the night in case we are needed for any snow precipitation or freezing,” Ritchie said late Thursday after weather warnings were canceled for Bristol. “We had planned on that and will stay on that course.”
The city did “quite a bit of preparation” for the storm, Ritchie said. Twenty-five trucks were outfitted and checked for service issues, which resulted in approximately 14 fleet maintenance work orders for the city’s mechanics. Loaders were transported to the city’s salt sheds in advance of the storm.
Ritchie said employee schedules were shifted to acclimate them for night shift duty.
“We will have to reverse this process as well so that we can use our equipment for normal daily duty after the storm is over,” he said.
Partly sunny skies are expected today, but the high will remain below freezing with a forecasted temperature of 27 degrees in Bristol. A frigid low temperature of 12 is expected tonight. The temperature will rise to the mid-40s Saturday, according to the NWS.