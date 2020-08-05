Walmart to turn some parking lots into drive-in theaters; including Bristol and Elizabethton

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Walmart announced a unique pop-up event coming to select locations this year.
The retail store is teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises to turn 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters. Stores in Bristol, Tennessee and Elizabethton were selected as locations for the new project.
Movies will be playing in the parking lot of the Bristol, Tennessee, location on September 22 and 23. The Elizabethton Walmart is scheduled to show films Sept. 8 and 9.
Tickets for family movies such as “Black Panther,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Back to the Future,” and more will be free but must be requested in advance.
Tickets will be available 5 p.m. Wednesday. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m., Walmart said in a news release.
States that will participate in the event include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.
