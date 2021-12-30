 Skip to main content
Walmart supplies COVID antivirals
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies announced Thursday that they are now dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Tennessee through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a health care provider.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

A press release from Walmart said the company worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states determined the treatment was needed most.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy, said. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

