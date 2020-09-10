Wallaby missing in Piney Flats area, owner asks for help locating it

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. - The owners of a small farm in the Watauga Flats area of Piney Flats area are asking for assistance find their missing wallaby.

Daniel Sochalski, said they noticed last night that Wally, their 4-year-old wallaby, had escaped from their small family farm when he did not come out for food. They searched in the area around their home but were unable to find him.

He said he believes the wallaby is still within a two mile area of his home. Sochalski added that while they are looking for assistance finding it, he also advised anyone who spots the wallaby to call him rather than approach and possibly startle it. He asked that people call him instead and a tip that helps them recover the animal may result in a reward.

Wallabies, are smaller relatives of kangaroos and are endemic to Australia and New Guinea. Matthew Cameron, a wildlife information specialist with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, said a permit is not required to possess a wallaby in Tennessee and the agency is not involved with the search.

Cameron added that wallabies may be potentially dangerous to humans, especially if they are cornered or feel threatened. Sochalski said the wallaby originally came from a petting zoo and is generally friendly, but could become scared if anyone tries to grab him or pick him up.