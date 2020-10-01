 Skip to main content
VSP: Two injured in Russell County crash
VSP: Two injured in Russell County crash

LEBANON, Va. - Two people were injured, and at least one was flown to a hospital for treatment, following a crash this morning in Russell County, according to the Virginia State Police.

In an emailed statement Corinne Geller, public relations director for VSP, said VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash at Route 19 and Route 80 in Russell County at 9:24 a.m. Thursday. VSP reports that two people are reported injured, and at least one of them was flown by state police helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The accident is still under investigation by VSP and at noon Geller did not have more information available. VSP Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is responding to assist with the ongoing crash investigation. 

