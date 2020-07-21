CHILHOWIE, Va. – A Marion man died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Whitetop Road in Smyth County, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

A state police trooper responded shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to a crash on Whitetop Road just north of Dry Branch Road, the release states.

Authorities said a 1995 Ford F-250 was traveling north and lost control after rounding a curve, hit a guardrail and overturned.

The driver, identified as Dennis J. Greer, 63, died at the scene, according to the release.

No other information was immediately available Tuesday.

The crash is still under investigation.

