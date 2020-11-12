VSP: Investigation ongoing into fatal Scott County crash

Thomas W. McGraw, 71, was driving 1973 Chevrolet Corvette on U.S. Route 23 around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, the release states. McGraw's car ran off the right side of the highway and struck the guardrail as it came into a curve. The McGraw then overcorrected, causing his vehicle to cross back over the northbound lanes and run off into the median where it overturned. The crash occurred about a mile north of U.S. Route 58 the release states.