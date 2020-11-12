VSP: Investigation ongoing into fatal Scott County crash

A Norton, Virginia man died after his car overturned Wednesday afternoon in Scott County, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.
Thomas W. McGraw, 71, was driving 1973 Chevrolet Corvette on U.S. Route 23 around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, the release states. McGraw's car ran off the right side of the highway and struck the guardrail as it came into a curve. The McGraw then overcorrected, causing his vehicle to cross back over the northbound lanes and run off into the median where it overturned. The crash occurred about a mile north of U.S. Route 58 the release states.
Virginia State Police responded to the scene shortly afterwards and McGraw was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.