 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VSP investigating fatal Tuesday afternoon crash in Russell County
0 comments

VSP investigating fatal Tuesday afternoon crash in Russell County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Honaker, Virginia woman died Tuesday after her SUV ran off the road in Russell County, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.

According to the release Tabitha Lambert, of Honaker, was driving her Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Route 19 but the vehicle ran off the road, struck the guardrail and overturned near Huffman Hill. Lambert, 32, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. 

At 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, VSP responded to the single-vehicle crash and it remains under investigation. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts