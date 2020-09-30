VSP investigating fatal Tuesday afternoon crash in Russell County

A Honaker, Virginia woman died Tuesday after her SUV ran off the road in Russell County, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.

According to the release Tabitha Lambert, of Honaker, was driving her Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Route 19 but the vehicle ran off the road, struck the guardrail and overturned near Huffman Hill. Lambert, 32, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.